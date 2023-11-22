The 11th Beijing People-Benefiting Cultural Consumption Season concluded with 368,700 events benefiting the people and distributing 1.26 billion yuan in profits

Beijing’s Cultural Consumption Season Benefits People and Generates Massive Profits

The 11th Beijing Huimin Cultural Consumption Season has come to a successful end, with a staggering 368,700 events held over the past three months. These events, such as the “Shicheng Ji” Hutong Life Festival and the Beijing Lottery Cultural Consumption Carnival, resulted in a total consumption of approximately 15.18 billion yuan, benefiting the people and contributing 1.26 billion yuan in profits. According to the report, Beijing residents’ per capita expenditure on education, culture, and entertainment has reached 2,619 yuan, which is significantly higher than the national average.

The person in charge of the Municipal Cultural Resources Center shared that the cultural consumption market in Beijing has witnessed a surge in supply and demand. The revenue for cultural and related industrial legal entities has seen a year-on-year increase of 13.8%, reaching a scale 1.6 times higher than that of 2019. Additionally, Beijing residents’ per capita expenditure on education, culture, and entertainment has experienced a 15.9% increase, stimulating the consumer market and improving the city’s position as a trading center.

The report also highlighted that the five major areas of movies, performances, books, art auctions, and cultural tourism have accumulated a total of 32.125 billion yuan, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 54.4%. Moreover, digital consumption has boomed, with the operating income of new cultural formats increasing by nearly 20% year-on-year.

The “2023 Beijing Cultural Consumption Brand List” released yesterday recognized 55 representative and influential cultural consumer brands, covering fields such as culture and art, cultural tourism, and cultural creative products. This list aims to lead the way in cultural consumption and showcase the quality and characteristics of Beijing’s cultural consumption.

As Beijing’s cultural consumption market continues to experience recovery growth, the Huimin Cultural Consumption Season has played a significant role in driving demand expansion through supply innovation. The season has also focused on empowering rural revitalization and promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas.

The success of the 11th Beijing Huimin Cultural Consumption Season reflects the city’s dedication to promoting cultural consumption and empowering urban and rural development. With an increasing focus on new consumption trends and innovative activities, Beijing’s cultural consumption market is expected to continue thriving in the coming years.

