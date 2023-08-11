The 11th Straits Youth Festival Summit: Expanding Exchanges and Creating a Youth Carnival

The 11th Straits Youth Festival Summit was held in Fuzhou, aiming to expand exchanges and create a youth carnival. The summit, held at the Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Center on August 10th, witnessed the enthusiastic participation and resonance of young people from both sides of the strait.

During the summit, young people from across the strait took turns taking the stage, sharing their stories of mutual learning and deep integration in various fields such as culture and sports, rural revitalization, and talent education.

Tian Jinyu, a Taiwanese breakdancing coach, brought 54 young dancers from the Taiwan Dream Builders Street Dance Troupe to Fuzhou to participate in the activities. Tian Jinyu expressed his hope for young people on both sides of the strait to learn from each other and strengthen mutual understanding through the platform of the Straits Youth Festival.

Chen Shihua, a student from Peking University who visited Taiwan for an exchange, shared that the trip was a valuable learning opportunity for him. He made many good friends during the visit and was honored to participate in the Straits Youth Festival to exchange stories with more friends from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The Strait Youth Festival is the first large-scale cross-strait youth exchange held in Fujian after the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Opinions on Supporting Fujian to Explore a New Road for Cross-Strait Integration and Development and Build a Cross-Strait Integration Development Demonstration Zone.” The festival aims to encourage integration and development between young people from both sides of the strait.

Since 2013, the Strait Youth Festival has been held for ten consecutive sessions, hosting 265 cross-strait youth exchange activities and attracting more than 30,000 participants. This year’s festival welcomed more than 17,000 Taiwanese youths, with over 50% of them being first-time attendees.

The 11th Straits Youth Festival, with the theme of “Responsibility and Common Welfare,” was hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the All-China Youth Federation, and the People’s Government of Fujian Province. It featured 35 activities covering various fields such as the digital economy, rural revitalization, talent exchange, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

The organizer hopes that through this event, young people from both sides of the strait can integrate and develop together, striving for progress and creating a vibrant carnival of youth.

Source: China News Network

