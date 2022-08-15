Home News The 12-year-old from Aosta is killed when hit by a car in Montjovet
The 12-year-old from Aosta is killed when hit by a car in Montjovet

The 12-year-old from Aosta was declared dead this evening at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin in a road accident which took place on 12 August in Montjovet (Aosta), along state road 26. The consent was given to organ donation. His conditions were immediately defined as very serious by the doctors due to the head trauma he reported.

At the time of the accident, the boy was traveling on a Yamaha motorcycle driven by his 45-year-old father and was wearing a helmet. On the basis of the initial investigations by the carabinieri, at around 1 pm the motorcycle collided with the car in front of it and the twelve-year-old was thrown to the ground. Here he was hit by another car coming from the opposite direction. Rescued by 118, the boy, in critical condition, was transported by helicopter to the Parini hospital in Aosta.

After hospitalization in intensive care, the doctors decided to transfer them by helicopter to Turin. In the children’s hospital he was intubated, with a reserved prognosis, and still hospitalized in intensive care, until the declaration of death. The father and the occupants of the cars involved were substantially unharmed.

