Home News The 13 crew members of the sunken cargo ship have been rescued by the State Coast Guard: 11 people have not regained consciousness- Lianhe Zaobao
The 13 crew members of the sunken cargo ship have been rescued by the State Coast Guard: 11 people have not regained consciousness- Lianhe Zaobao


  1. The 13 crew members of the sunken cargo ship have been rescued by the State Coast Guard: 11 people have not regained consciousness Lianhe Zaobao
  2. Hong Kong cargo ship capsizes off Nagasaki, Japan, 4 rescued, 18 missing Sin Chew Daily
  3. Hong Kong-registered cargo ship sank off the coast of Nagasaki, rescued 13 crew members, 2 dead | China Press China Daily
  4. Cargo ship with 22 on board capsizes near Nagasaki, Japan Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Hong Kong cargo ship sinks off the coast of Japan, 17 crew members in Myanmar missing-International Chinatimes.com
  6. View full coverage on Google News
