The 13-year-old son and daughter sued their father for repaying 16,800 New Year’s money. The official response is that the New Year’s money is personal private property

Recently, in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, a 13-year-old son and daughter sued their father. The children asked the father to return 8,800 yuan and 8,000 yuan respectively, a total of 16,800 yuan in lucky money.

It is reported that the man Zhou and the woman Wu divorced in the early years, and the two children were raised by the woman Wu. Later, the man took away a total of 16,800 yuan of New Year’s money from the two children in the name of custody on his behalf. The children repeatedly asked their father Zhou to return it, but to no avail, so they filed a lawsuit in the People’s Court.

New Year’s money is the money given to children by the elders during the New Year. Legally speaking, it is a gift based on public order and good customs, and it is a legal and effective behavior. According to Article 22 of the “Civil Code”, a person with limited capacity for civil conduct may independently implement civil juristic acts purely for profit. Therefore, the 13-year-old children can receive a gift of 16,800 yuan alone, and this 16,800 yuan is the personal legal private property of the 13-year-old children.

Since it is an individual’s private legal property, it is protected by law. Although Zhou is the father of the 13-year-old children, he cannot infringe on his property rights, so he needs to return it. The court also ruled that Zhou should return a total of 16,800 yuan to the children money.

The court held that the New Year’s money is the legal personal property of the two plaintiffs. Now that the two plaintiffs have asked the defendant for their personal property, namely the New Year’s money, with the consent of their mothers, the defendant should return it in time. In the end, the court sentenced Zhou to return the lucky money within 15 days.