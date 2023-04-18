The 133rd Canton Fair: Made in China marches toward the mid-to-high end of the global value chain_Guangming.com

CCTV news(News Broadcast): At the 133rd Canton Fair that is being held, among the exhibitors, there are 5,700 manufacturing individual champions and national high-tech enterprises, a record high, and Chinese manufacturing is moving towards the middle and high end of the global value chain.

Super energy-efficient smart microwave ovens, smart AI air conditioners… In the home appliance exhibition area of ​​the Canton Fair, many high-end smart products with high technological content and novel applications provide system solutions for smart life, and their outstanding performance has attracted many Buyers at home and abroad.

Among the new products released at the Canton Fair this year, green and smart technology products are particularly eye-catching, and more applications of 5G and AI technologies have demonstrated to the world China‘s innovative strength of “intelligent manufacturing”.

In the newly established new energy and intelligent networked vehicle exhibition area, 292 companies from the upper, middle and lower reaches of the new energy vehicle industry chain have gathered, especially the emergence of individual champions in the manufacturing industry and the emergence of specialized, special and new “little giant” companies, making my country’s new energy The competitiveness of the automobile industry has been greatly enhanced. In the first quarter of this year, my country exported 248,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 110%.

