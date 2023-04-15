The 133rd Canton Fair Opening Exhibition Area and Number of Exhibitors Hit Record Highs_Guangming.com

On the morning of April 15, the 133rd Canton Fair was officially launched. The current Canton Fair will be held in three phases from April 15th to May 5th. It is also the largest session in history, with both the exhibition area and the number of exhibitors hitting record highs.

The exhibition halls of the 133rd Canton Fair were officially opened, and a large number of domestic and foreign merchants flocked here. This is the first time in three years that the Canton Fair reopened offline exhibitions.

In this year’s Canton Fair, in addition to the original exhibition hall, a new exhibition hall of 100,000 square meters has been opened. The total exhibition area has increased from 1.18 million square meters to 1.5 million square meters, and the number of booths has increased from 60,000 to nearly 70,000. .

It is understood that this year’s Canton Fair has more than 34,000 offline exhibitors, more than 9,000 new exhibitors, and 39,281 online exhibitors.

Among them, the offline exhibition hall has added three new exhibition areas for industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing, new energy and intelligent networked vehicles, and maternity and infant products, and three new areas for smart life, “silver hair economy”, and testing and protective products. On the basis of 16 categories of products, the number of exhibition areas has increased to 54, and the number of special areas has increased to 159.

It is worth noting that among the exhibitors at this Canton Fair, manufacturing companies and private companies are the largest exhibitors, accounting for 50.57% and 90.1% respectively. Enterprises have uploaded more than 3 million exhibits online, including nearly 800,000 new products and nearly 500,000 green and low-carbon products.

At the same time, this Canton Fair further expanded the scale of the import exhibition. For the first time, the import exhibition was set up in three exhibition periods, reaching 30,000 square meters. 508 companies from 40 countries and regions participated in 12 professional exhibition areas. “Exhibitors from countries and regions along the route accounted for 73%.

