News from this website (Bai Dan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media) On March 24, the 13th CPPCC Autonomous Region held the 4th Chairman’s Meeting to review the 2022 CPPCC Autonomous Region CPPCC Consultation Quality Evaluation Suggestion Report, the 2023 Autonomous Region CPPCC Chairman’s Meeting members and the special committee’s supervision key proposals, and consider the Commendation of the Autonomous Region Twelve The decision of the advanced collectives and advanced individuals in handling the proposals of the 13th CPPCC Autonomous Region, and the formation list of the sectoral activity groups of the 13th CPPCC Autonomous Region.

Zhang Yankun, chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Luo Zhihu, Zhang Lei, Zhang Baicheng, Sun Junqing, and Secretary-General Yang Limin attended the meeting.

The meeting believed that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions, earnestly do a good job in the evaluation of the quality of consultations, strengthen publicity and guidance, and play a positive incentive role; it is necessary to consolidate the responsibility for the supervision of key proposals, standardize the procedures for handling proposals, and continuously improve the quality of handling and benefits; it is necessary to improve the sectoral work system and mechanism, enrich the content of sectoral activities, and make the sectoral work alive and real.

