The 13th National Reading Festival of Fuxin City will launch a new era of reading on April 22 to help new breakthroughs

Date: 2023-04-20

Views: 57

Source: Fuxin News Network

Editor in charge: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

The most beautiful April day in the world, the city is full of fragrance of books. The reporter recently learned from the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee that the annual National Reading Festival in our city is scheduled to be officially launched on April 22.

In order to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and further promote the reading of the whole people, the Organizing Committee of the Municipal Reading Festival for All People decided to hold the 13th National Reading Festival of Fuxin City, aiming to further advocate that the whole society loves reading, reads good books, and reads well. Reading books will create a strong atmosphere for the comprehensive revitalization of New Breakthrough in the first battle of the three-year campaign and the display of Fuxin’s image.

The theme of this year’s Reading Festival is “Scholarly Fragrant Fuxin—New Era of Reading Helps Make New Breakthroughs”, and the time is from April to the end of December. The event will actively explore new carriers for reading promotion, adapt to the trend of object-oriented and segmented reading, enhance the pertinence and effectiveness of reading promotion activities, highlight key groups such as party members, cadres, and young people, so as to achieve continuous publicity, maintain enthusiasm, and guide the people Improve reading interest, improve reading ability, and form good reading habits. Make full use of new technologies and new carriers, carry out unique reading promotion activities through lectures, readings, exhibitions, performances, etc., continue to sing the “Book Fragrant Fuxin” reading activity brand, further promote the in-depth development of national reading, and create a “never The “National Reading Festival” will inject strong spiritual power into the promotion of reading for all and the construction of a scholarly society with practical actions.

The reporter learned from the organizing committee that dozens of reading activities will be planned for this year’s Reading Festival, such as “New Era Rural Reading Season”, “My Bookstore·My Dream”, “Picking in the Most Beautiful Bookstore in Liaoning”, “Reading Classic Good Books and Competing “Craftsman of the Times”, “21-Day Reading Plan”, etc., guide the whole society to actively participate.

The Reading Festival will give full play to the advantages of libraries at all levels, bookstores, bookstores, youth palaces, and cultural service windows at the grassroots level, and promote the “construction, management, and use” of farmhouse bookstores, community bookstores, and floating bookstores, expand urban and rural reading spaces, and extend reading services; Best Book Writer, Best Publisher, Best Reader, Best Book Collector, the 5th “Most Beautiful Reading Space”, “Excellent Reading Promoter”, and the 2nd “Rural Reading Model” etc. The role of a typical demonstration will increase the interest and participation of the whole people in reading, and lead the new trend of promoting reading through competitions and aiding students through evaluation; carrying out the “Star of Hope·Primary School Library Donation and Construction Spring Breeze” activity to benefit the people, “National Reading Festival Donating Books to Aid Reading” ” and activities such as the Huimin Book Fair, the aided construction of employee bookstores, and the introduction of “green bookmarks” into campuses to enhance the sense of cultural acquisition of the masses; around the theme, form and content of this Reading Festival, combined with local conditions, excavate, utilize, Cultivate local cultural resources, plan and launch brand reading activities with regional characteristics, and promote the in-depth development of national reading activities.

It is understood that this year’s Reading Festival will be launched in the form of a combination of online and offline. The major media and new media at all levels in the city, as well as platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou, will promote and disseminate rich and colorful reading activities, create a good atmosphere for public opinion, and expand National reading coverage and mass participation. The organizing committee will also make overall arrangements and lead all sectors of society to carefully arrange and deploy around the theme of the event, organically combine daily work with reading festival activities, mobilize the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the whole society to participate, focus on the effectiveness of the event, and do a good job of publicity and guidance. Strengthen assessment and supervision, and further build “Scholarly Fuxin” and “Scholarly Liaoning”.