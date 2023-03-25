On the evening of March 24, the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference held the fifth chairman meeting to study and deploy the provincial CPPCC’s “7+4+5+3” key tasks and division of responsibilities.

Red Net Moment News March 25th(Reporter Wang Shiying) On the evening of March 24, the 13th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held the fifth chairman’s meeting to study and deploy the key tasks and responsibilities of the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference’s “7+4+5+3” performance. Mao Wanchun, chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, presided over and delivered a speech.

Provincial CPPCC leaders Huang Lanxiang, Lai Mingyong, Xiao Bailing, Guo Zhenggui, He Jihua and Deng Qunce attended the meeting.

Mao Wanchun pointed out in his speech that the provincial CPPCC should organize and drive the members of the CPPCC to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of the “three highs and four new” that General Secretary Xi Jinping has drawn for Hunan. , Carry out solid study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, further focus on learning to understand, understand, do, and help understand, focus on grasping the general requirements of the provincial party committee’s 7 points, and earnestly implement the 4 key tasks. Build the five CPPCC brands well, establish and improve three working mechanisms of “two forces and two rates”, “three mechanisms” and “double examination of committee members”. Effectively achieve “two pushes to one build”, push the members to the masses of the sector, so that the performance of the members’ duties is under the supervision of the masses of the sector; push the cadres of the CPPCC at all levels to the members and cadres at all levels, so that The work of CPPCC cadres is really under the supervision of all cadres and committee members at all levels; build a strong party organization with strong combat effectiveness, execution ability, problem solving rate, and mass satisfaction rate. The guarantee function of the organs makes everyone have pressure, everyone has motivation, and everyone has vitality, and ensures that the CPPCC fulfills its duties. In order to fully implement the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and comprehensively build a new socialist modernization Hunan contributes more power to the CPPCC, reflecting the greater responsibility of the CPPCC.

Mao Wanchun emphasized that the “7+4+5+3” duty performance focused on clarifying the operation plan, road map, and construction drawing. In the next step, all departments of the provincial CPPCC should do their best and act according to their capabilities, combine reality with reality, highlight the characteristics of the CPPCC, formulate specific implementation plans, work for a long time, and implement them one by one.

At the meeting, comrades in charge of the Provincial CPPCC General Office, various special committees, and research offices made exchange speeches respectively.