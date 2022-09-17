[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 15, 2022]After 14 and a half days of lockdown, starting at 12:00 on September 15, several areas in Chengdu announced the lifting of the lockdown. Due to the conditional unblocking of the local authorities, private cars are not allowed on the road. Afterwards, Chengdu people were busy grabbing shared bicycles for backup. For the moment of freedom, local people made up a lot of self-deprecating jokes, which caused heated discussions.

From 18:00 on September 1, Chengdu began to close the city. On the evening of September 14, Chengdu officially announced that from 12:00 on the 15th, Chengdu High-tech South District, Jinjiang District, Qingyang District, Jinniu District, Wuhou District, and Chenghua District (hereinafter referred to as the “5+1” area) will be unblocked. However, some streets in the “5+1” area continued to be closed.

The authorities require that citizens entering the community and various public places, taking public transportation, etc., must hold a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours. On the first day of returning to work, a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours is required.

In addition, the “5+1” area is not allowed to go to other districts (cities) and counties outside the “5+1” area, and the personnel and vehicles of the districts (cities) and counties outside the “5+1” area are not allowed to go to the “5+1” area unless necessary. “area.

In the “5+1” area, private cars are not allowed on the road except for vehicles that guarantee the operation of the city, and the public can only choose public transportation. On the evening of the 14th, Chengdu people began to scramble for shared bicycles again.

Netizens “come for a late-night snack” and said, “If you want to unblock it, let it go, otherwise don’t unblock it. If you don’t go to work or school, do you squat at home alone? You can’t drive, you can’t get a taxi, and you can’t grab a shared bicycle. Then I have to go to the company, I am speechless.”

“I’m in Xindu, and my work unit is in Longquan, so I can’t take the subway. I’m told to take a taxi to Longquan. The question is can I get a taxi? …”

“I’m really speechless. After the unblocking, no driving is allowed? All the buses and subways? Isn’t this just gathering in disguise?” Mass gatherings.”

“Chengdu will be unblocked at 12 noon today (15th), but you can’t go out of the main city, dine in, or drive. If you want to travel, you can only use your legs or share bicycles. Yesterday, the community group started to grab shared bicycles.”

“The difference between unblocking and not unblocking is that if the blockade is not unblocked, the nucleic acid is made in the community. After the block is unblocked, there is a long queue in the community to find a place to get together to make nucleic acid. I wonder if doing this is not called a gathering of nucleic acids? Anyway, the policy is made by No one has ever queued up to do nucleic acid.”

After the news of the unblocking came out, the mood of the people in some areas changed from joy to sorrow.

Some netizens said, “From today, most parts of Chengdu have been unblocked one after another. Last night, everyone began to be immersed in a joyful atmosphere, waiting for normal life to resume. However, the Xianyun community in Erxianqiao Street, Chenghua District, this time, went away. No Chenghua Avenue, because another ten days have been added here. After going through a roller coaster-like excitement yesterday, it continued to become high-risk this morning. It turns out that this assessment also changes several times a day. “

“Chengdu has just been lifted, and the epidemic has hit our community again. It has been blocked, collapsed, completely collapsed.”

“The little friends at Cujin Street in Wuhou District are crying… When will the lockdown be lifted? We will meet in autumn, about winter.”

From the closure of the city to the unblocking of Chengdu, local netizens joked, “The people of Chengdu are really too stubborn. Before the lockdown, the whole city grabbed food, and before the lockdown was lifted, the whole city grabbed shared bicycles.”

In addition, the local people also made up a lot of jokes to laugh at themselves.

(Reporter Li Enzhen comprehensive report/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/15/a103528765.html