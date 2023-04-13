More than 18 billion pesos is the budget that will be used for road improvement, especially in the rural areas of the municipalities.

Points such as Boquerón – Alto de la Cruz in Santa Rosa de Cabal, the Batero – El Guayabo road in Quinchía, the Bueno Aires – Barcinal road in Mistrató, are some of the more than 40 points that will be intervened by the departmental administration with the most $18 billion approved by the Risaralda Assembly.

“It is an agreement that comes from 2022 with Invias where we will have the opportunity to impact more than 8 kilometers throughout the department. What we want from the Assembly is to intervene those 1783 kilometers of tertiary network of the department, improve the conditions of the rural area and the peasants”, explained the deputy Carlos Wilson Suárez.

According to Carlos Zuluaga, Invías civil engineer, the agreement comes from the last administration under the name ‘Colombia Rural’, which seeks that the tertiary roads of the different departments of Colombia have an intervention by the state, these resources were processed through through the Government due to the difficulty with the municipalities, because at that time the pandemic was raging and resources were restricted.

For her part, the Secretary of Infrastructure, Mónica Saldarriaga, recalled that in March the Departmental Duma approved $9 billion for footprint plates and also indicated that: “with this we would cover the execution of footprint plates in the 14 municipalities. Today’s is $18 billion that will be executed between 2023 and 2024,” she pointed out.

Within this approved budget, it is expected that some of the municipalities that will benefit the most are Mistrató, Dosquebradas and Apía, which currently present very marked difficulties, not only for the displacement of the communities that live in rural areas, but also for transportation. of the different products that the peasantry grows and sells in urban areas.

It must be said that as soon as the work begins, the contractor must submit to the controller the proposal to start first with three municipalities, then another three, then three more for the execution of the 18 billion, without exceeding December 31, 2024.

taxi driver day

During the session held, the Ordinance project proposed by Deputy Diomedes Toro was also approved, which institutionalizes the Taxi Driver’s Day in the department.

“We support this Ordinance led by Deputy Diomedes Toro, because we understand that there are 7,000 families that work in this sector, we are clear that the administration’s commitment is to continue joining efforts to guarantee the provision of a quality service, we know that a taxi driver He is a trustworthy person and even becomes a friend while traveling to where the person is going,” added Yessica Vargas, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness.

In addition to the above, the actions developed by the secretariats of the departmental administration to comply with the Youth Public Policy were socialized.

Given

Ordinance Project 009 of 2023 to commemorate the day of the taxi driver, includes the entire taxi driver union of the department.

reactions

Diego Naranjo

Deputy of Risaralda

“The agreement was signed in 2021, there are another 5,500 million in 2022 for the legalization of the agreement, 11,500 in 2023 for PAC availability and validity and the remaining 1,000 million so that resources are not diverted to other interests of the national government, You have to know when the works are going to start to give peace of mind to the peasants.”

Monica Saldarriaga

Departmental Infrastructure Secretary

“The resources turn to us but the bidding does not start immediately, because it is up to us to carry out the studies and designs, this as the Infrastructure Secretary did, there is an Invías primer where standard designs can be made, so for that All the professionals are deployed, the hydraulics, the road specialist, the paving specialist, the geologist and the geotechnician and as a result of the visits the studies and designs begin to be structured according to the Invías-type primer”.

Diomedes Bull

Deputy of Risaralda

“It is important to recognize the work carried out by the ‘yellows’, the professionals behind the wheel, today the commitment of the departmental government headed by Dr. Yessica Vargas and the Secretary of Government, to train guides on the subject of tourism, when a tourist arrives boards a taxi, it is something that must be taken advantage of and promoted”.