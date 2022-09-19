The 14th Hunan Provincial Games ended successfully

Yiyang takes over the flag of the Provincial Games

Yiyang Daily All Media News (Reporter Lu Pengxiang correspondent Zhou Zhiwu) On September 18, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games closed at the Yueyang Sports Center. As the host city of the 15th Hunan Provincial Games in 2026, Yiyang participated in the handover flag ceremony, and issued a sincere invitation to the people of the whole province to “get up in 2026”. Vice Governor Qin Guowen attended the closing ceremony and announced the closing of the Games. Peng Xiang and Ji Xinquan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, Xiong Ni, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Sports Bureau, Luo Shuangquan, Director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, Cao Puhua, Secretary of the Yueyang Municipal Party Committee, Chen Jing, Deputy Secretary of the Yiyang Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, and Deng Shuguang, the Deputy Mayor attended the closing ceremony. Mode.

During the handover ceremony of the flag, Cao Puhua handed over the flag of the Hunan Provincial Games to Xiong Ni, and Chen Jing took over the flag from Xiong Ni on behalf of Yiyang, marking that the four-year Hunan Provincial Games officially entered the “Yiyang time”. The propaganda video of Yiyang – “2026 “Benefits” is played on the spot. The video focuses on sports, showing the urban style of Yiyang’s “Hometown of Badminton” and “Cradle of World Champions” in an all-round way and the construction results of “Strong Sports City”, conveying “more Faster, higher, stronger, more united” Olympic spirit. At the same time, Yiyang’s profound cultural heritage and beautiful natural scenery are cleverly integrated with innovative methods, and the city brand of “Yishan, Yishui, Meimei and Yiyang” is simultaneously promoted. As a featured dance program on stage, “Yiqi to the Future” pushed the closing ceremony to a climax. A group of energetic and energetic young actors vividly demonstrated the vigorous development of Yiyang in the forms of badminton and black tea picking. We warmly welcome guests and friends from all over the world to gather in Yiyang in 2026 for a grand event.

At this Provincial Games, the majority of Yiyang athletes worked hard and fought bravely, actively interpreting the theme of “running for a new era and striving to get out of Dongting”. Silver and 27 Bronze. Yiyang City won the Sports Morality Award and the Outstanding Contribution Award for Athlete Delivery; in the team competition, the men’s U 18 football project, the men’s adult basketball project, and the adult team dance project made great breakthroughs and won 1 gold medal respectively; the badminton project won The third place in the total gold medal and the first place in the team total score; 6 gold medals in wrestling and judo; 5 gold medals in track and field. In this event, Zhang Chongyang, an athlete from Yuanjiang No. 1 Middle School, worked hard and performed well, and won the championship individually. 3 gold medals.

(Originally published in “Yiyang Daily” 2022-09-19 Issue A01 Highlights)

