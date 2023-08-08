The 15th Autonomous Region Sports Games Prepares for Spectacular Start

The delegation heads of the 15th Autonomous Region Sports Games met in Ordos City on August 8. Mo Yongbo, deputy director of the Organizing Committee of the “Fifth National Games” of the autonomous region, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech regarding the preparations for the upcoming games.

During the meeting, the delegation heads were informed about the organization of competitions for the 15th National Games and key tasks such as opening ceremony activities, event organization, safety assurance, media publicity, and reception services. The meeting aimed to re-arrange and re-deploy these tasks to ensure the smooth running of the sports games.

The 15th Games of the Autonomous Region will have an opening ceremony on the evening of August 8. This year’s event will feature two groups: the League City Group and the Mass Group. In total, there will be 44 major events and 1,232 minor events, in line with the characteristics of sports development in the region and the development plan for sports events.

The Autonomous Region Sports Games are an important platform for athletes to showcase their skills and promote sports in the region. The games serve as a bridge between sports enthusiasts and the local community, fostering a spirit of competitiveness and unity.

With the preparations for the 15th National Games underway, the organizing committee and delegation heads are devoted to ensuring a successful and memorable event. The Autonomous Region Sports Games not only provide an opportunity for athletes to shine but also contribute to the overall development of sports in the region.

The games are expected to attract a wide range of participants and spectators, showcasing the talent and dedication of athletes from across the autonomous region. The success of the 15th National Games will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on both the athletes and the local community, promoting the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

The delegation heads expressed their gratitude to Mo Yongbo for his leadership and guidance in organizing this year’s sports games. They are confident that under his supervision, the 15th Autonomous Region Sports Games will be a resounding success and elevate the region’s sports culture to new heights.

As the opening ceremony approaches, excitement and anticipation are building among athletes, organizers, and sports enthusiasts. The 15th National Games of the Autonomous Region promises to be a remarkable event, showcasing the sporting talents and achievements of Inner Mongolia.

