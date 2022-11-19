The 16th Jiangxi Provincial Games ended wonderfully in Xun

Ma Zhiwu, Sun Jusheng, Chen Junqing, Yang Wenbin and Li Xiaoping attended the closing ceremony

Wonderful luck, unlimited passion. On the evening of November 18, the 16th Jiangxi Provincial Games completed all competitions and ended successfully in the comprehensive gymnasium of Jiujiang University. Ma Zhiwu, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Sun Jusheng, director of the 16th Provincial Games Organizing Committee and vice governor, Chen Junqing, deputy secretary and vice chairman of the Provincial CPPCC Party Committee, Yang Wenbin, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, Liu Liu, deputy secretary of the Pingxiang Municipal Party Committee and mayor Shuo Shuo, Li Xiaoping, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, Jiang Wending, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Liao Qizhi, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Zhan Yong, Chairman of the CPPCC, and Zhang Zuping, member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, attended the closing ceremony.

This Provincial Games is the first major comprehensive event held in our province after the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is also the largest sports event held in Jiangxi under the situation of normalized epidemic prevention and control. The organization and work of the Provincial Games is orderly, the safety guarantee is stable and strong, the style of the competition is clean, and the news of success in the arena is frequent, playing the triumphant song of the era of “look here to the future”. More than 30,000 athletes successfully completed more than 10,000 events, and all volunteers, builders, police officers, media reporters, service personnel, security personnel, cast members, and 5.2 million hardworking, brave, and hospitable Jiujiang people contributed silently, Devotion and devotion have made a simple, green, safe and wonderful sports event together.

Sun Jusheng awarded the “Special Contribution Award” to the Jiujiang Municipal People’s Government for hosting the 16th Jiangxi Provincial Games, and announced the closing of the 16th Jiangxi Provincial Games. The anthem of the 16th Jiangxi Provincial Games was played, the flag of the Provincial Games and the flag of the 16th Jiangxi Provincial Games were lowered slowly, and the main torch of the Provincial Games was gradually extinguished. The flag bearer handed over the Jiangxi Provincial Games flag to Yang Wenbin. Sun Jusheng took over the flag from Yang Wenbin and handed it over to Liu Shuo, Mayor of Pingxiang City, where the 17th Provincial Games was hosted.

Li Xiaoping said in his closing speech that the successful holding of this Provincial Games is a vivid practice of our province’s in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The spirit of working hard and moving forward bravely has condensed the surging power of the people of the whole province to forge ahead on a new journey and make contributions in a new era. Jiujiang City overcame the impact of the epidemic, withstood tremendous pressure, maintained perseverance, shouldered responsibilities, carefully and efficiently organized, meticulous and thoughtful services, made arduous efforts and made important contributions, established the “Jiujiang Benchmark” and created a new Miracle.

Li Xiaoping said that General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that “extensively carry out national fitness activities, strengthen youth sports work, promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports, and speed up the construction of a sports power” to do a good job for us in the new era of sports. Work points out the way forward and provides fundamental follow through. The provincial party committee and the provincial government attach great importance to the development of sports and place high hopes on it. We must study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the strongest driving force, take the successful holding of the Provincial Games as a new starting point, take the role of demonstration and the courage to strive to be the first, strive to create a new situation in Jiangxi’s sports industry, and strive to speed up the comprehensive construction Jiangxi has made new and greater contributions to the socialist modernization.

Jiang Wending presided over the closing ceremony. Zhang Zuping announced the 16th Jiangxi Provincial Games Volunteer Contribution Award, Outstanding Athlete Contribution Award, Competitive Sports Contribution Award, Ministry of Social Affairs Excellent Organization Award, Sportsmanship Award and other related awards and winners. Relevant provincial and municipal leaders who attended the closing ceremony The responsible comrades of relevant units presented awards to the award-winning representatives.

At the closing ceremony, cultural and sports performances were also held, such as the song “Proud”, the dance “Beautiful Beauty”, the music poetry and painting “Passionate Symphony” + acrobatic performance, the dance “Nine Schools of Concentricity” + skillful cheerleading and other wonderful programs. The last audio-visual feast. Pingxiang City met the people of the whole province with the performance of “2026, Gathering in Pingcheng” by receiving the flag for the 17th Jiangxi Provincial Games.

Yu Wensheng, Xiong Ming, Sun Jinmiao, Shao Jiusi and other city leaders attended the closing ceremony at home.(Jiujiang Daily all-media reporter Yao Xingyu, Tan Sihong/article, Liu Jia/photo）