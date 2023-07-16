The 17 songs that Diomedes Díaz dedicated to the Virgen del Carmen

“And the month of July in its eagerness goes by /

And how many sorrows remain with me/

And 16 stays in my lap/

Virgen del Carmen because I am your son/

Precisely you have me alive

But help me get out of failure /

Precisely you have me alive

But help me out of failure…”

Diomedes Díaz, icon of Vallenato music, was widely acclaimed for his unmatched talent and musical legacy. However, behind her success, there was a deeply rooted aspect of her life: her unwavering devotion to the Virgen del Carmen.

From an early age, Diomedes he cultivated a special connection with the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of drivers and protector of those who seek protection in times of difficulty. Raised in a Catholic family, he learned from an early age the importance of faith and devotion.

Diomedes’ devotion to ‘La Patrona’ transcended the limits of religion, becoming a constant element in his personal and professional life.

In his songs, Diomedes Díaz captured his deep devotion to the Virgen del Carmen. Lyrics like ‘Half the way’ (Pidiendo Vía 2003) or ‘Volver a vivir’ (Volver a vivir 1999), attest to his gratitude and his search for divine protection in his career and in his daily life.

These references to the Virgin became a distinctive feature of his music, not only in his lyrics but also in his greetings, which ended up becoming everyday phrases among his followers.

Diomedes’ devotion was also a refuge in difficult moments of his life. Throughout his career, the singer faced personal difficulties and obstacles, but he always found comfort in his faith and in the Virgen del Carmen.

THE SONGS

In 1976, on the album ‘Herencia vallenata’, Diomedes sang ‘Teresita’, theme of his musical partner Náfer Durán, but which began to mark the Cacique’s relationship with the Virgin:

“The loves of Teresita,

that are already driving me crazy,

Teresita’s loves,

that are already driving me crazy,

Oh! I beg of me little virgin,

Oh! but that matters little to her,

Oh! I beg of me little virgin,

Oh! but that matters little to her.”.

In 1978, the Cacique already revealed all his devotion with the introductory greeting on the song ‘The soul in an accordion’ (La Locura 1978): “Oh Our Lady of Mount Carmel it is”.

In ‘Pretty’ (With a lot of style 1981), Diomedes in a song of his own, asks ‘La Patrona’ to bless the affection of his courtship:

“That when we are together,

Everybody say

Damn those boys if they love each other,

It may be that God saves them,

And the Virgen bless the love they have (bis)”

In 1984, Diomedes composed and recorded one of his biggest hits: ‘My boy’ (album ‘El mundo’), dedicated to his eldest son Rafael Santos. There he remembers his childhood, when on July 16 he returned to the church to be reunited with the Virgin:

“I remember the alphabet primer,

The first day they sent me to the town,

Because it was a holiday

I remember I was so excited

Because since I had been baptized,

He did not come to church.

July 16 is the party,

Of the Virgin of Carmen,

July 16 is the holiday

Of the Virgin of Carmen”

That same year of 1984, he records ‘My sorrows are over’ (Fiesta Vallenata) where he asks his patron saint to take care of his sentimental partner:

“I, I’m going to light a sperm on the Virgen,

for her to take care of herself,

that in every step I take I take care of it,

and that he separates all evils from me (bis),

while I go looking for her,

to live with her in the valley,

To live with her in the Valley”

In 1986, Diomedes recorded ‘Señora Caracas’ (Brindo con el alma 1986), a song by Romualdo Brito, but where he describes the promise he made to the Virgin:

I want to see my soul free

that today suffers full of sorrows,

suffering perhaps until when,

my passionate condemnation,

I offered him a promise

to two good little virgins,

Oh! Virgin of Colomoto I implore you for my brunette

and with the Virgen del Carmen here in my beautiful Colombia (bis)”

In ’25 de diciembre’, the theme of Fiesta Vallenata 1986, Diomedes dedicates some lyrics to his love and asks the Virgin to take care of his relationship:

“Next year my love,

if God wants it and the Virgin,

Oh next year my love

if God wants it and the Virgin,

I will do everything possible,

so that you are by my side”.

The Virgin also appears in ‘Your birthday’ (Irrepressible 1987), iconic song by Cacique de la Junta:

“Let’s tell him with love,

we congratulate you,

and may he continue to fulfill many more,

that Virgen you have to take care of her

that on my part, nothing in life will be lacking”

In 1988, curiously in the voice of a young Iván Villazón with the accordion of Cocha Molina, appears the first composition of Diomedes with the name of the Virgin in ‘La Virgen del Valle’.

THE 90’S DEDICATED TO THE VIRGIN

In the 90’s, Diomedes showed his devotion to the maximum and dedicated songs to the Virgin like ‘Goodbye lunarcito’ (Sing With Me 1990):

“Our Lady of Mount Carmel let me,

I lived a little more

In order to show you,

that what I feel is true.”

The return of the condor (The return of the condor 1992):

“The wounded condor, finally did not leave,

the Virgin del Carmen, made him come back.

So that Carrizal is not left alone,

My children, my mother with my brothers”.

My first gray hair (love title 1993):

“Life has hit me more than twice,

but I have been a very optimistic man,

oh go thank you Our Lady of Mount Carmel…

For giving me so many beautiful things.

My godson (love title 1993):

Greeting: “Virgin of Carmen, give me life, give me health, I’ll solve the rest…”

A heavenly song (A heavenly song 1995):

“Juancho Rois gave me the Virgin,

The Virgen del Carmen gave me (bis),

and now I have it in Carrizal,

the land where I was born,

where Juancho met Martin,

and he also met mom (bis)”.

Pure love (Relive 1998):

“Virgen,Virgin of Carmen beautiful,

I only ask you for life to love that woman

That, that in my hope shines,

like the divine light, of a beautiful dawn”.

Live again (Live again 1999):

“And to my Great Virgin of Carmen, who does not depart from me,

that if he stops me from here, I will build a church in the Valley (bis)”

However, it was in 2003, on the album ‘Asking for a way’, when Diomedes Díaz composes which is, according to many experts, the most beautiful song dedicated to the Virgen del Carmen, entitled ‘At the middle of the road’:

“And the month of July in its eagerness goes by

And how many sorrows remain with me

And 16 stays in my lap

Virgen del Carmen because I am your son

precisely you have me alive

But help me out of failure

precisely you have me alive

But help me out of failure

That’s why I sing to you asking for help

That’s why I sing to you asking for help

Because I’m already halfway there

And I have not been able to reach your arms

Because I’m already halfway there

And I have not been able to reach your arms

That’s why I sing to you asking for help

That’s why I sing to you asking for help

I look at the nights like the stars

He announces the miracle that I ask of you

Because already tired of so many sorrows

It’s only fair that you send me relief

When I was born that mom blessed me

He gave me to you, and with you I have grown

When I was born that mom blessed me

He gave me to you, and with you I have grown

That’s why I ask you to take care of my mother

That’s why I ask you to take care of my mother

That she has also suffered with me

The anguish of all my sorrows

That she has also suffered with me

The anguish of all my sorrows

That’s why I ask you to take care of my mother

That’s why I ask you to take care of my mother

Virgen del Carmen give me a light Madam

give me a light

I solve the rest

Virgen del Carmen with these chains

I can’t make you church in the valley

You didn’t let me die

A miracle that you made me great

Now I ask you for what you want most

That you put me on the street as soon as possible

Now I ask you for what you want most

That you put me on the street as soon as possible

To make you the church that I have promised you

To make you the church that I have promised you

To sing to you with all your children

A very nice party in the valley

To sing to you with all your children

A very nice party in the valley

And in the name of God my faithful Our Father

And in the name of God my faithful Our Father

I composed these verses with my soul

virgin of carmen

Glory to God in the highest

And Peace on earth to all my followers”

