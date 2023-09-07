The 17th Agate Cultural Tourism Festival Begins in China’s National Characteristic Town, Shijiazi

The 17th Agate Cultural Tourism Festival was officially launched on September 6th in Shijiazi, China, as part of the 2023 China Ornamental Stone Expo·National Characteristic Town event. Shijiazi Town, known as the “No.1 Agate Town in China,” is located in Fuxin, which is recognized as the “Agate Capital of the World.”

The festival was attended by notable figures such as Zhao Yanqing, vice chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Changshou Jiahua, founding chairman of the China Ornamental Stone Association. Wang Zuoman, deputy general manager of China National Gold Group Co., Ltd., also attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

With its long history in the agate industry, Shijiazi Town has developed a complete industrial system encompassing mining, processing, packaging, and sales. It is home to two large-scale agate trading markets and over 3,000 agate enterprises, which employ around 50,000 people in the surrounding areas. The town offers more than 300 varieties and over 3,000 styles of agate products, making it the largest agate processing and trading center in the country.

After achieving great success in 2022 with agate sales totaling 1.3 billion yuan, Shijiazi Town has received various national accolades, including being designated as a “National Tourist Area,” “National Industrial Tourism Demonstration Site,” and “National Characteristic Town.”

The Agate Cultural Tourism Festival aims to enhance the popularity and influence of Shijiazi Town as a national agate characteristic town. The event serves as a platform for the integration of culture and tourism, while promoting the innovation and development of the county’s economy and society. The festival also focuses on contributing to the overall development of the city by achieving the goals of energy improvement, increased efficiency, optimized environment, and overall growth.

During the three-day festival, visitors can enjoy various activities, including a large-scale agate and strange stone exhibition, the second “Stone Appreciation Art” Cup Competition, theatrical performances, Harley-Davidson motorcycle tours, cultural relics exhibitions, and sales of famous and special products. Additionally, interviews with renowned experts will be conducted throughout the event.

The opening ceremony witnessed the signing and landing of 20 industrial projects, indicating an estimated investment of 4.39 billion yuan. This signifies the commitment and contribution of central enterprises, such as China National Gold Group, in supporting rural revitalization efforts.

The festival is sponsored by the China Ornamental Stone Association, China Gold Group Co., Ltd., China Heavy Machinery Motorcycle Club, Fuxin Mongolian Autonomous County Party Committee, and County Government. By leveraging the advantages of Shijiazi Town as a national agate distribution center and a provincial agate live broadcast base, the festival aims to strengthen cooperation with China National Gold Group and increase the sales volume of gold products. This will ultimately lead to integrated development between the agate and gold industries, creating a comprehensive “gold + agate” and “agate + gold” industrial layout.

The opening ceremony was attended by Wang Yimin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, as well as Deputy Mayor Lin Li. Liu Yanhong and Gobin, vice chairmen of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, were also present at the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

