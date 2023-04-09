Li Junhua, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivered a video speech.Photo by Sun Tingting

China News Service, Jinan, April 8 (Sun Tingting) The 17th China E-Government Forum and Digital Transformation Innovation Summit hosted by the Central Party School (National School of Administration) and the People’s Government of Shandong Province opened in Jinan on April 8. Top experts and scholars in the field of e-government, and heads of leading departments for digital government construction gathered to discuss and exchange ideas and practical paths for the development of e-government and digital government construction in China, focusing on digital government construction.

Wang Qinmin, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the National E-government Expert Committee, attended the event and delivered a keynote speech.

Xie Chuntao, vice president of the Central Party School (National School of Administration) in charge of daily work, delivered a speech.Photo by Sun Tingting

Xie Chuntao, vice president of the Central Party School (National School of Administration) in charge of daily work, said that with the rapid development of information technology, China has been fully promoting the construction of digital government in recent years, systematically planning timetables and roadmaps, and uniformly deploying digital government construction Goals and tasks, the construction of digital government has achieved remarkable results. “We must continue to adhere to the theme of promoting high-quality development, actively develop e-government affairs, take the construction of digital government as an important starting point, and strive to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities.”

Lin Wu, secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.Photo by Sun Tingting

Lin Wu, secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee, said in his speech at the opening ceremony that Shandong will further promote digital industrialization, industrial digitalization, data value, and governance service digitalization, promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and strive to insert “digital wings” for high-quality development “. In the next step, Shandong will take the digital government as an important traction for digital Shandong, focusing on optimizing services, efficient governance, tapping potentials, and ensuring security, focusing on benefiting enterprises and benefiting the people, modernizing governance capabilities, utilizing data resources, and building a solid foundation for digital development Achieve new breakthroughs and create a new situation in the construction of digital government in an all-round way.

Cao Shumin, deputy director of the Office of the Central Network Security and Informatization Commission and deputy director of the State Internet Information Office, delivered a speech.Photo by Sun Tingting

Cao Shumin, deputy director of the Office of the Central Network Security and Informatization Commission and deputy director of the State Internet Information Office, said in his speech that it is necessary to give full play to the role of the government data sharing and coordination mechanism, strengthen the overall coordination of data sharing, improve the data supply and demand docking mechanism, and accelerate the promotion of vertical departments. The two-way sharing of data between the management business system and the local platform business system will accelerate the research and formulation of public data development and utilization policy documents, standardize and guide all regions and departments to develop and utilize data in a safe and orderly manner, and fully release the value of public data elements.

“China has always been an advocate of digital transformation, and digital innovations have continued to emerge in recent years.” Li Junhua, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said in a video speech that the United Nations e-government development index shows the leap of China‘s e-government. Currently, China has a very high The horizontal e-government development index ranks 43rd in the world. In addition, China‘s online service index ranks 15th in the world.

With the theme of “accelerating the construction of digital government to drive and lead Chinese-style modernization”, this forum has set up four special forums on digital government, government services, data governance, and digital urban governance.

It is understood that the China E-Government Forum was initiated in 2006 by the Central Party School (National School of Administration). Adhering to the principles of “academic, public welfare, openness, and pragmatism”, the forum focuses on the annual hot spots of e-government affairs, releases authoritative information, interprets macro policies, displays outstanding achievements, promotes the exchange and mutual learning of experience and practice in the construction of party and government informatization, discusses and Leading the development trend of e-government, it has become an important symbolic event and a professional high-end exchange and cooperation platform in the field of e-government and digital government in the country. (over)