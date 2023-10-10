The 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions Commences in Beijing with High-profile Attendees

The 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions opened in Beijing on October 9, with several notable figures in attendance. Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, congratulated the participants. Cai Qi, representing the Party Central Committee, delivered a speech at the event.

The congress took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The atmosphere in the auditorium was warm, with the logo of the congress displayed above the rostrum. The trade union emblem, symbolizing the unity of Chinese trade unions and the working class, was prominently featured. Representatives from various industries, as well as specially invited guests, attended the conference.

At 10 a.m., Xi Jinping entered the venue to a round of applause. Wang Dongming, executive chairman of the presidium, announced the opening of the congress, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Cai Qi delivered a speech titled “Strive to Write a Magnificent Chapter of Our Working Class’ Devotion to the Construction of a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation”. In his speech, Cai Qi congratulated the participants and extended greetings to workers and trade union cadres across the country. He emphasized the important contributions of the working class under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, highlighting their role in achieving historic achievements and bringing about historic changes. Cai Qi also emphasized the need for trade unions to align themselves with the principles of Xi Jinping Thought and to promote the construction of a modern socialist country.

Congratulatory messages were also delivered by Adong, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League Central Committee, and Miao Hua, member of the Central Military Commission and director of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.

Wang Dongming, on behalf of the 17th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, delivered a report titled “Using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the Guide to Organize and Mobilize Hundreds of Workers to Strive for United to Build a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation”. The report outlined the development of the country’s labor movement and trade union work in the past five years, as well as the main work to be undertaken in the next five years.

The congress also reviewed and discussed important documents, including the amendment to the Constitution of Chinese Trade Unions and financial work reports.

Relevant leaders from various government departments, people’s organizations, and military units attended the event, along with representatives from democratic parties, trade union circles in Hong Kong and Macao, and employees from various industries in Beijing.

The 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions serves as an important platform for trade unions to discuss and collaborate on key issues concerning workers’ rights and the development of the country. It sets the agenda and direction for trade unions in the coming years, as they work towards building a strong and prosperous nation.

