The 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions Commences: Xi Jinping and Party Leaders Attend to Celebrate Worker Unity and National Rejuvenation

The 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions began on October 9th at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This important event was attended by several top party and state leaders including Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, who congratulated the participants on the rostrum.

During the opening ceremony, Cai Qi delivered a speech on behalf of the Party Central Committee. He expressed warm congratulations on the convening of the conference and extended sincere greetings to all workers and trade union cadres across the country. Cai Qi highlighted the significant contributions made by the working class in promoting the party and country’s cause under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping as the core. He emphasized the importance of adhering to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of the working class and trade unions.

The conference was attended by nearly 2,000 representatives from various backgrounds and more than 50 specially invited representatives who shouldered the trust of millions of workers. The atmosphere in the auditorium of the Great Hall of the People was warm and filled with enthusiasm. The logo of the “18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions” hung above the rostrum, with the trade union emblem symbolizing unity and the Chinese working class shining brightly in the center of the background.

Wang Dongming, executive chairman of the presidium of the conference, announced the opening of the conference, and everyone stood up to sing the national anthem. Adong, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League Central Committee, and Miao Hua, member of the Central Military Commission and director of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, also delivered congratulatory messages to the conference.

Wang Dongming, on behalf of the 17th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, delivered a report entitled “Using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the Guide to Organize and Mobilize Hundreds of Workers to Strive for United to Build a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation.” The report outlined the development of the labor movement in the new era, the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the main work planned for the next five years.

Written reports, including the “Constitution of Chinese Trade Unions (Amendment)”, “Financial Work Report of the 17th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions”, and “Work Report of the 17th Fund Review Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions” were submitted to the representatives for review.

The opening ceremony was attended by relevant leading comrades from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission. Representatives from various people’s organizations, military units, democratic parties, and trade union circles in Hong Kong, Macao, and other regions were also present.

The 18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions aims to unite workers from all walks of life and further promote the development of the nation’s labor movement. With the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the trade unions will continue to strengthen party building, deepen reform, and improve the quality of rights protection services. This congress marks the beginning of a new journey towards building a modern socialist country and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

