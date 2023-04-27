The 18th round unexpectedly knocked out the Finns. Another extraordinary performance of Dvorský was also watched by the general manager of Montreal

Slovakian under-18 ice hockey players defeated favored Finland 3:2 in the quarter-finals of the world championships, and the fight for medals awaits them. They reached the semi-finals for the first time in 20 years.

Goalkeeper Samuel Urban and striker Dalibor Dvorský have the greatest credit for this success, who played the second excellent game in a row and significantly strengthened his position before this year’s draft.

In the key match of the basic group, Dvorský scored four goals for the Germans in a 6:4 victory, and now he played even better against the Finns.

The Slovaks did not beat some weaker generation of Finnish players. In the preparation before the tournament, they beat us 8:3, and the extraordinary talent Aron Kiviharju, who is rumored to be selected in the top three in next year’s draft, also plays for them in defense.

However, the quarter-final match belonged to the Slovak talent Dvorský, who gave such an individual performance that it will not be easy to surpass him even for the biggest American, Canadian or Swedish stars.

Former NHL player and current TV expert Dave Reid was also enthusiastic about him. “He played excellent not only offensively, but also defensively. I can’t imagine if the best player on the team can