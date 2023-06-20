The 19th China International Animation Festival opened in Hangzhou with a batch of excellent positive energy works released_Hangzhou Net

The 19th China International Animation Festival opened in Hangzhou, and a batch of excellent positive energy works came out

On the morning of June 20, the opening ceremony of the 19th China International Animation Festival was held in Hangzhou.

At the opening ceremony, the “Chasing Dreams to the Future – The Fifth Socialist Core Values ​​Animated Short Film Support Creation Activity” sponsored by the State Administration of Radio and Television released a list of outstanding works on the spot.

The purpose of this activity is to guide young animation talents to adhere to the people-centered creative orientation in their learning and creation practice, and to use the unique artistic charm of animation to vividly carry out education in patriotism, collectivism, and socialism.

A total of 820 works from 103 colleges and universities and 60 animation companies in 27 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions signed up for this event. The work “Hyperactivity Little Monster” from Hangzhou won the first category of excellent works. This work tells the story of a little boy with ADHD who gradually improved his illness through the love and companionship of his parents. The work designed a little monster with ADHD , using a relaxed and childlike form to visualize the manifestations of ADHD.

The reporter learned from the scene that the “1+1+N” venue mode was set up for the first time in this animation festival. The main venue is located in Hangzhou Baima Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center, and the auxiliary venue is located in China‘s first “national brand” animation museum – China Animation The museum also set up 6 sub-venues in relevant districts and counties (cities) of Hangzhou and carried out a series of activities.

Up to now, 469 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions from 59 countries and regions, thousands of exhibitors and professionals have participated in the exhibition.

In terms of event arrangement, this animation festival will upgrade and optimize the top ten brand events such as the “Golden Monkey Award” contest, International Animation and Game Business Conference, China COSPLAY Super Ceremony, Seiyuu Contest, and China National Style Brand Ceremony, and create the Jianghu-themed RPG interaction for the first time A series of special activities such as the Museum of Shadow Puppetry and Animation Art Exhibition, all-round support for the inheritance and development of Chinese culture, and the display and exchange of cultural industries, actively convey the height of the industry, the depth of culture, the attitude of youth, and life through animation, a carrier full of youth and vitality. temperature.

