Home » The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League will be held in Beijing from June 19 to 22 – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League will be held in Beijing from June 19 to 22 – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League will be held in Beijing from June 19 to 22 – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League will be held in Beijing from June 19 to 22 – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1112395" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 17th Approved by the Party Central Committee, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League of China will be held in Beijing from June 19th to 22nd. At present, the preparations for the conference are progressing smoothly.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League will hear and review the report of the 18th Central Committee of the League, revise the charter of the League, and elect the 19th Central Committee of the League.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth League was held at a historical moment when the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups across the country to embark on a new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, and the Chinese Communist Youth League followed the party to open a new chapter in the second century of struggle A very important meeting is a major event in the political life of youth members of all ethnic groups in the country. This conference will be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on youth work, and mobilize and lead the youth of the League members to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way, Comprehensively promote the united struggle for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

See also  Covid, in 52 provinces over 150 new infections per 100 thousand people. The Gimbe survey: "With this trend many color changes in a month"

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Liu Yang]


010020020110000000000000011108691129701277

You may also like

They dust off a video of Jorge Oñate...

Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked...

Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the...

French newspaper digest – China extends diplomatic tentacles...

Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities

Tricolor victory in friendly

Growing trend of “Commercial Arbitrage” worldwide, Sui Gas...

U3 closed between Berliner Tor and Barmbek at...

Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro...

Greece boat sinking incident, 298 Pakistanis feared dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy