The 19th Shenzhen Cultural and Cultural Expo concludes with Shanxi pavilion with fruitful results – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: The 19th Shenzhen International Cultural Expo closed The Shanxi Pavilion achieved fruitful results

On June 11, the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Shenzhen Cultural Expo”) came to an end. The Shanxi exhibition area was unveiled with the theme of “Cultural Sanjin Transformation into Shanxi”. It wonderfully demonstrated the new achievements of the high-quality development of Shanxi’s cultural industry, and was widely praised by the audience and all walks of life.

In this year’s Shenzhen Cultural Expo, the Shanxi Pavilion has achieved fruitful results. The total on-site transaction volume in the Shanxi exhibition area was nearly one million yuan, and the total amount of intended orders was more than 65 million yuan. Among them, Shanxi Teyi Food Technology Co., Ltd. reached 41 million yuan in intention orders, Huairen Ceramics Professional Town reached 6 million yuan, Huozhou Mingmeng Old Coarse Cloth Co., Ltd. reached 5 million yuan, and Shanxi Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reached 3 million yuan. Yuan, Baojuyuan Meat Products Co., Ltd. reached 2 million yuan, Shanxi Yuda Bronze Culture and Art Co., Ltd. reached 1.6 million yuan, Jincheng Jinyifang Cultural Development Co., Ltd. The company reached 1 million yuan. Other companies are also interested in negotiating cooperation, involving business cooperation, OEM agency, project investment, product orders, customized production, etc. The amount of intention has not yet been reached, and further docking is still in progress.

The Shanxi exhibition area organized a total of 12 live broadcasts during the exhibition period, including three special live broadcasts of Pingyao Beef Specialty Town, Xin Bingji Taigu Cake Recommendation, and Qixian Glassware Specialty Town. During the exhibition period, the live broadcast transaction volume of live broadcast companies reached more than 800,000 yuan. Among them, Baojuyuan Meat Products Co., Ltd. represented Pingyao Beef Specialty Town to live broadcast sales of 500,000 yuan. Xin Bingji Taigu Cake recommended special live broadcast sales of 30,000 yuan, and more than 1,200 intentional orders.

At the China Arts and Crafts Culture and Creativity Competition held during the Shenzhen Cultural Expo, Shanxi won four silver prizes: Xu Huajie’s cloud sculpture volume “Step by step promotion and fortune”, Liang Jie’s cloud sculpture “Jade Dragon Full Hall”, Lin Xiaolin’s The inkstone carving “Stars and Seas Series Inkstone”, and the stone sculpture of money created by Han Ruilai “Straight up the Qingyun”. 7 Bronze Awards: Bronze Ware “Ji Jifeng Bird Zun” and “Bird Zun” by Pan Quanhu, Jade Carving “Brush Washing” by Hu Yawei, Stone Carving “Leopard Hair All the Way” by Jia Yushun, Inkstone Carving “Fu Shou Shuang” by Wang Yunying “Xin”, the ink ingot “Eight Immortals” created by Wang Gang, and the inkstone carving “Sui Han San You Yan” created by Lin Jiangyan. (Reporter Sun Rui)