Heilongjiang Daily, January 15th On the 15th, the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial CPPCC was held in Harbin.

Provincial CPPCC Chairman Lan Shaomin presided over the first plenary meeting and delivered a speech at the second plenary meeting. Chen Haibo, vice chairman of the Provincial CPPCC, presided over the second plenary meeting. Vice chairmen Li Haitao, Zhang Xianyou, Ma Liqun, Pang Da, Chi Zijian, Qu Min, Qian Fuyong, and vice chairman and secretary general Zhang Yazhong attended the meeting.

The first plenary meeting listened to the description of the candidates nominated by the Deputy Secretary-General of the 13th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the description of the candidates recommended by the director and deputy director of the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

After the group meeting, the second chairman meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC listened to the group discussion and passed relevant matters. The second plenary meeting reviewed and approved the list of deputy secretary-generals of the 13th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the list of directors and deputy directors of the special committees of the 13th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Lan Shaomin pointed out that the members of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial CPPCC should improve their political standing, unify their thinking and understanding, strengthen learning, strengthen their beliefs, seek truth and be pragmatic, improve quality and efficiency, strictly abide by discipline, be honest and honest, unite, be democratic, and cooperate Work together to walk ahead, strive to promote the cause of the CPPCC in our province to a new level, show new achievements, and make new and greater contributions to writing a new chapter in the comprehensive construction of Longjiang, a modern socialist country.

Lan Shaomin emphasized that it is necessary to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. Maintain a high degree of consistency with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It is necessary to strengthen the theoretical arm, in-depth study of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and constantly consolidate the common ideological and political foundation of unity and struggle. We must perform our duties in a solid manner, insist on promoting democracy and enhancing solidarity and interpenetrating each other, advising on governance and building consensus, focusing on the goals and tasks set by the 13th Provincial Party Congress, and striving to provide valuable information for the scientific decision-making of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government suggestions. It is necessary to improve the ability to negotiate, accurately grasp the nature and positioning of the CPPCC, understand the essentials of negotiation, master the methods of negotiation, and effectively reduce resistance, add assistance, and increase synergy for the comprehensive revitalization of Longjiang. It is necessary to temper a good style of work, conduct in-depth investigations and studies, closely contact the masses, adhere to integrity and self-discipline, and establish and demonstrate a good image of the Standing Committee of the Provincial CPPCC with exemplary words and deeds.