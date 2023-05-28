The 1st “Start-up” Expedition in Seibert Media’s Software Incubator

A playground, adventurous team members and an innovative mindset: This is the optimal basis for exploring problem areas and possible solutions and developing promising product innovations. But real innovation spirit needs more – for example the willingness to be open to new ideas and other perspectives, to take risks and to learn from mistakes. And sometimes also the courage to take unconventional paths in order to perhaps only reach your goal via detours.

The “green spaces” in the new Seibert Media headquarters offer all adventurers plenty of space to explore new paths in the cloud world, to learn a lot and to leave their own traces.

Seibert Media employees have the opportunity to either work on new (product) solutions during their regular working hours or to set up their own venture as a part-time job. In these so-called “Employee Ventures” the projects can be realized independently and experience in entrepreneurship can be gained. A cooperation agreement with Seibert Media enables the ventures not only to benefit from the existing infrastructure and the large network of Seibert Media, but also – under certain conditions – to make use of marketing and sales services. In return, Seibert Media receives a share of the sales. A total of five employee ventures have already taken this path and brought their own apps to the Atlassian Marketplace: Junovi, appanvil, Big Eazy Software, coderay and kencha Software – two more are currently being planned.

In order to create a little more fresh wind and creative exchange with external parties, Seibert Media launched the “Software Incubator Wiesbaden” last year.

The Software Incubator Wiesbaden

Under the roof of one’s own Software Incubators Seibert Media now also connects and promotes talents and start-ups interested in founding a company who want to advance their own product solutions and shape the working world of tomorrow together with us – through honest cooperation, open exchange of know-how and skills, co-working and events -Offers …

In the Software Incubator, external talents are given the opportunity to found a company in cooperation with Seibert Media. They are accompanied methodically and procedurally in order to find the right course and to develop innovative solutions with market potential. With established sales channels and a large network in the Atlassian & Google ecosystem, there are also plenty of opportunities to learn from our experienced experts and get new impulses.

Would you like to learn more about the Software Incubator and pursue your own idea with us or gain start-up experience in an employee venture? Then simply contact our innovation team: [email protected]. We would be happy to talk to you personally about it!

Incidentally, a regular event format of the Software Incubator is the “Innovation Day”:

Innovation Day – the Culture

Once a quarter, at the Innovation Day, curious people interested in founding a company, start-ups and techies meet in a relaxed atmosphere to share experiences and knowledge. The concept is kept very open and anyone who wants to can contribute with a session, a keynote speech or an (idea) pitch.

On March 3rd, the Innovation Day took place for the 3rd time at Seibert Media Headquarters. That’s reason enough to take a quick look back at past events:

At the first Innovation Day, there was plenty of inspiration for the participants from Brant Cooper – the author of the bestsellers “The Lean Entrepreneur” and “Disruption Proof” – an absolute highlight!

In the second edition of the format, the mentoring sessions by Sebastian Bartel (management consultant and organizational designer) and Clemens Fucker (innovation manager at Heimathafen) provided helpful tips. And now in March, among others, Serge Reit, CEO of the gym management software “Yond”, encouraged with his exciting founder story and shared personal challenges and lessons learned. There was also an exciting impulse on the trend topic ChatGPT by Sam Liban (Consultant for Digital Technologies at R+V Versicherung) and then a lively discussion.

In addition to the sessions offered by guests and employees of Seibert Media, there is always enough space to pitch your own start-up ideas and collect valuable feedback from the interdisciplinary group.

Of course, networking must not be neglected in all of this, e.g. B. at lunch together. After all, it’s also about discovering talent or maybe even finding the right co-founder for a project.

10x – Scale up your Business

In the second quarter we will skip the “Innovation Day”. But only because we have bigger plans!

On June 22nd we invite you to “10x – Scale up your Business”, an event for start-ups, scale-ups, those interested in starting a business and those involved in the start-up ecosystem. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can expect not only a colorful program, but also different opportunities for exchanging experiences and networking. And it doesn’t cost you a cent!

That sounds exciting and you want to be part of it? Then register here for free:

The seedling is growing

As you can see, a community of people interested in tech and start-ups is thriving on the playgrounds of Seibert Media. When do you come over?

If you want to “garden” yourself – whether alone or with others in a team – please write to us at: [email protected]!

Further information

Product development: How we experiment with software products today

Product Innovation: The Archetypal Patterns of Customer Stories

A park full of innovation – how we are building an innovation culture at Seibert Media Headquarters.

Innovations don’t just fall out of the sky: what does our innovation team actually do?