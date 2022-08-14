The “Automotive Technology” event of the World Vocational College Skills Competition was held in Tianjin Transportation Vocational College.Photo by our reporter Gu Yue

The World Vocational College Skills Competition “Embedded Technology Application Development” was held in Tianjin Vocational College of Transportation.Photo by our reporter Gu Yue

Yesterday, the first World Vocational College Skills Competition entered the last competition day. With the successful conclusion of the “Cross-border E-commerce” competition organized by Tianjin Business Vocational College, all the competitions in the Tianjin Division of this competition came to a successful conclusion. In the past few days, nearly 1,000 players from 70 countries and regions around the world have competed and learned from each other in nearly 20 competition venues of many vocational colleges in our city through online and offline methods.

“In this competition, all the competitions are set closely to the national industrial development, focusing on the needs of industrial talents, and pointing out the specific direction for the future vocational education reform. The competition also builds a platform for young students from all over the world to enhance friendship, exchange skills and show their demeanor. ” said Geng Jie, director of the Vocational Education Research Center of the Tianjin Academy of Education Sciences.

Since the start of the competition, on various venues, the team members from home and abroad, with their own wisdom and skills, have “played” a beautiful skill “waltz” together on various machines and equipment. The stage of the competition also witnessed the success of a group of young students “skills make a wonderful life”.

Measuring the diameter of the piston with a micrometer and reading the data stream of the brake pedal status with a car fault diagnosis instrument—this is the scene of Wang Jizhou, a contestant from Tianjin Vocational College of Transportation, in the automotive technology competition hosted by the school. On the scene of the competition, after discovering a fault in the electrical system of the car, he quickly diagnosed and eliminated the fault calmly and with his focused expression and skillful operation, which won the unanimous affirmation of the on-site spectators. From the stage of the municipal skill competition, to the stage of the national competition, and then to the stage of today’s world competition, 21-year-old Wang Jizhou vividly interprets “skills make a wonderful life” with his persistence and hard work.

Five years ago, 16-year-old Wang Jizhou entered Tianjin Labor Economics School after graduating from Daqiuzhuang Town Middle School in Jinghai District, where he majored in automobile operation and maintenance. During his school days, he participated in the Tianjin Secondary Vocational College Skills Competition and won the personal first prize, and then won the personal second prize in the National Vocational College Skills Competition. With his excellent grades, he was recommended to continue his studies at Tianjin Transportation Vocational College, and finally entered the stage of the World Vocational College Skills Competition. Wang Jizhou said: “It is vocational education that makes my dream come true, and my youth will bloom here!”