2022 AIDS Epidemic Notification Released Beijing AIDS Epidemic is in a Stable State

December 1st is World AIDS Day. The Municipal Health Commission issued the 2022 AIDS Epidemic Report yesterday: The overall AIDS epidemic in this city is in a stable state, and sexual transmission is still the main route of AIDS transmission in this city.

According to the report, from January to October this year, there were 1,462 new cases of HIV infection and patients in this city. The number of AIDS cases in this city has shown a downward trend year by year since 2016. From January to October this year, the number of new cases decreased by 11.61% compared with the same period last year. Sexual transmission accounted for 96.99% of the new cases, of which homosexual transmission accounted for 75.72%, heterosexual transmission accounted for 21.27%; injection drug transmission accounted for 0.21%; other transmission routes accounted for 2.80%. At present, there are 26,013 surviving infected persons and patients in the city.

According to the Municipal Health and Health Commission, since the city reported the first AIDS case in 1985, as of the end of October this year, a total of 39,018 cases of HIV-infected persons and patients have been reported. Among all infected persons and patients, sexual transmission accounted for 93.33%, of which homosexual transmission accounted for 68.42%, heterosexual transmission accounted for 24.91%; transmission by injecting drug use accounted for 3.47%; transmission by other routes accounted for 3.20%.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Bao Congying)

