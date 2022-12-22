Source Title: The 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference Held Three Key Projects Settled in Nansha, Guangzhou

Photo courtesy of the Nansha District Government at the conference site

Chinanews.com, Guangzhou, December 22. The 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference will be held from December 21 to 22. The main venue in Guangdong will be located in Nansha, Guangzhou. The Investment Promotion Conference selected 48 major investment projects from thousands of projects for on-site signing. Among them, Nansha District signed 3 key projects, namely Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Gas Turbine Thermal Components R&D and Production Base Project, Nansha Macao Health and Technology City Project And the Walgreens Boots Alliance Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Fund project, with a total investment of over 5 billion yuan.

In June of this year, the State Council promulgated the “Overall Plan for Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Comprehensive Cooperation Facing the World in Nansha, Guangzhou”, which gave Nansha a series of heavy support policies, created greater opportunities for various market players to achieve greater development, and opened up greater space. More and more internationally renowned leading enterprises are setting their sights on Nansha.

The projects signed in Nansha this time include foreign-funded enterprises, Australian-funded enterprises, and Sino-foreign joint ventures. Among them, there are many “World Top 500″ such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bolian Group, and Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, new generation information technology and other industrial fields that are focused on development are rich in “high-tech” elements, with the characteristics of great influence, wide radiation, and strong driving force, which fully reflects the height of investors at home and abroad for the development of Nansha recognized.

Wu Weien, president of Aoxing Health Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., who signed the cooperation intention of the Nansha Macao Big Health and Science and Technology City project at the event site, said in an interview with reporters that Nansha is located in the geographical geometric center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with convenient transportation and industrial development. Gathering and being able to land in Nansha, they feel very happy.

Wu Weien believes that Nansha’s business environment is mainly reflected in three aspects. First, in terms of talents, Nansha has a very complete talent policy, especially a complete service system for young people from Hong Kong and Macao in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship, and has gathered many high-end talents in recent years, which is very beneficial for a high-tech enterprise.

Secondly, in terms of transportation, Nansha is the geographical and geometric center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and its location is superior. It is very convenient to go to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and other surrounding cities, or even to Hong Kong and Macau, which is conducive to the business development of enterprises. . The third is policy. Whether it is industrial development policies or tax incentives, Nansha is very competitive. In particular, the “Nansha Plan” proposes that eligible enterprises will be taxed at a reduced rate of 15%, which is a great encouragement for Hong Kong and Macao enterprises.

“We are very optimistic about the prospects for development in Nansha, and therefore, we have chosen to deploy three fields in Nansha: science and technology, biomedicine, and cultural tourism.” Wu Weien said.