On December 21, the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference was held in Guangzhou. The conference includes the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area investment policy briefing and the “Hurun 2022 China Top 100 Foreign-Invested Enterprises List and Investing in the Greater Bay Area Guide” press conference, the Guangdong Province and multinational company CEO symposium, the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment promotion conference theme conference and many other contents. Deputy Secretary of the Dongguan Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Lu Chengqi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor Liu Guangbin attended the meeting.

At this conference, Dongguan signed a total of 31 projects, involving an investment of 58.143 billion yuan. Among them, 3 projects were signed on the stage, namely Machong Ganfeng Lithium Battery Project, Liaobu Gaowei Optical Project and Dongkeng Fuqiang Energy Storage Project, involving an investment of about 11.2 billion yuan.

The total investment of 3 centralized contracted projects exceeds 10 billion

The Ganfeng lithium battery project located in Mayong Town has an investment of about 5 billion yuan and a land area of ​​341.7 mu. The investor is Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Ganfeng Lithium Battery), and the industrial output value of the Dongguan project will reach 11 billion yuan after it reaches production. Ganfeng Lithium Battery is a subsidiary of Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Industry Co., Ltd. (Ganfeng Lithium Industry). According to public information, Ganfeng Lithium Industry is called the “King of Lithium” by the industry. Ganfeng Lithium Battery, which is backed by Ganfeng Lithium Industry, was established in 2011. Its products mainly include consumer batteries, small polymer batteries, power batteries, energy storage systems, and solid-state batteries. at all levels. Dongguan Mayong Ganfeng Lithium Battery Project will serve as the headquarters, R&D center, production base and market window of the energy storage sector. Mainly engaged in R&D and production of lithium iron phosphate, semi-solid batteries, light power batteries, outdoor portable energy storage power supplies, household energy storage, industrial and commercial energy storage systems, etc.

Another energy storage project, Dongkeng Fuqiang Energy Storage Project, has an investment of 3 billion yuan, of which domestic investment is 2 billion yuan, contracted foreign capital is 150 million US dollars (equivalent to about 1 billion yuan), and the land area is about 160 mu. The project is mainly engaged in the production of new energy low-carbon series products, including photovoltaic new energy power generation and energy storage systems, new energy vehicle charging devices, and energy-saving transformation and carbon reduction devices related to energy management. After the project is put into production, the annual output value will not be less than 5 billion yuan. The project investor Dongguan Fuqiang Electronics Co., Ltd. is a foreign-invested enterprise established in 2005. It is located in Dongkeng Town, Dongguan. over 10 billion yuan.

The Liaobu Gaowei Optical Project has an investment of about 500 million US dollars (equivalent to about 3.2 billion yuan), mainly engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of camera modules, camera coatings and lidar. After the project is fully put into production, the output value is expected to exceed 20 billion yuan. According to the relevant person in charge of Liaobu Town, due to the large size of Cowell Company and the characteristics of the main chain enterprise, it will play a leading role in the industry and drive a group of upstream and downstream enterprises engaged in the electronics industry, especially the automotive electronics industry, to settle in Liaobu. , forming industrial agglomeration, and further promoting the development of the electronics industry in Liaobu.

Dongguan competes for trillion-level blue ocean market for energy storage

Under the background of “dual carbon”, the energy storage industry has crossed a historic node, and the energy storage industry has become a new growth point of the national economy, and the market size is expected to reach trillions. Competing for the trillion-level blue ocean market, Dongguan has confidence—Dongguan’s energy storage industry is showing a gratifying situation of vigorous development and striving for the first place.

In the past few days, Dongguan has held three consecutive conferences on the new energy storage industry, namely, the province’s symposium on financial support for the development of the energy storage industry in Dongguan, a symposium on representatives of energy storage companies in Dongguan, and the establishment of the Dongguan Energy Storage Industry Alliance. General Assembly. The three conferences have different focuses, but the theme focuses on “energy storage industry”.

Among the three projects signed at the investment promotion conference, the Ganfeng Lithium Battery and Fuqiang Electronics projects are all related to the energy storage industry, and the Cowell Optical project is related to the automotive electronics industry. The signing of Ganfeng Lithium Battery and Fuqiang Electronics project means that Dongguan’s energy storage industry has added another heavyweight member, and once again released Dongguan’s confidence and determination to compete for the trillion-level blue ocean market.

In recent years, the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have attached great importance to and strongly supported the development of new energy industries, including energy storage, and regarded them as an important direction for the development of strategic emerging industries. Industrial Development Action Plan (2022-2025), it is planned that by 2025, the scale of Dongguan’s new energy industry with energy storage as the focus will exceed 100 billion yuan.

It is understood that Dongguan has a solid foundation for the development of the new energy industry, and there are also a large number of energy storage companies such as Xinnengan, Kaijin New Energy, Boliwei, Sixiang Insulation Materials, Yangtian Electronic Technology, and Langtaitong New Energy. According to preliminary investigations, the operating income of energy storage-related enterprises in our city will exceed 50 billion yuan in 2021, and the export of energy storage-related enterprises in the first three quarters of 2022 will reach 7.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of over 40%. In addition, there are currently more than 40 new energy industry-related projects under construction in Dongguan City, with a total investment of 57.89 billion yuan and an estimated output value of nearly 60 billion yuan. In the “2022 Hurun China New Energy Industry Agglomeration Cities List”, Dongguan ranks first in the country with the top 12 new energy industry agglomeration.

The signing of the above two major energy storage industry projects will further promote the development of electronic energy storage industry in Dongguan. The relevant person in charge of Dongkeng Town said that driven by the Fuqiang energy storage project, Dongkeng Town will attract a group of upstream and downstream enterprises engaged in the electronics industry and energy storage industry, especially new energy charging equipment for automobiles, to form an industry. cluster. Mayong Township also said that the launch of the Ganfeng Lithium Battery Project will lead to another leap in the development of the new energy industry base in the water town, and accelerate the formation of a “new pillar” of the city’s 100-billion-scale industry. (Guangdong reporter station of China Daily)

