In 2022, the National Consolidation and Expansion of Poverty Alleviation Achievements and Rural Revitalization Effectively Connect the Assessment and Evaluation Provincial Work Matchmaking Meeting Held

News from our newspaper on the 8th (Reporter Li Guoyu)On the afternoon of the 8th, the 2022 National Consolidation and Expansion of Poverty Alleviation Achievements and Rural Revitalization Effective Linkage Assessment and Evaluation Provincial Work Matchmaking Meeting was held in Harbin. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Hong Tianyun, the leader of the National Assessment and Comprehensive Inspection Team and Deputy Director of the National Rural Revitalization Bureau, delivered a speech. Wang Zhijun, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting.

Xu Qin emphasized that promoting the consolidation and expansion of the achievements of poverty alleviation and the effective connection with rural revitalization is a major decision-making arrangement made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, which is related to the overall construction of a socialist modernized country and the realization of the second centenary goal. This national assessment and evaluation work is not only an in-depth inspection of our province’s achievements in consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation, but also a strong impetus to our province’s rural revitalization and “three rural” work. We must further unify our thinking and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and on the basis of consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation, we must do a good job in the great article of rural revitalization, and continue to promote the development of poverty-stricken areas and the improvement of people’s lives. Improve political standing, take the assessment as a rare opportunity to discover problems and improve work, actively accept supervision, focus on solving outstanding problems, and continuously improve work quality and efficiency. Strengthen the overall awareness, fully support and cooperate with the assessment and evaluation work, strictly implement the assessment requirements, strictly enforce the work discipline, and ensure the smoothness of the assessment work. Adhere to the problem orientation, take the initiative to claim and establish accounts for the feedback problems, insist on immediate reforms, and treat both symptoms and root causes, and implement the rectification and reform with the most resolute attitude, the fastest action, and the most powerful measures. Strengthen the system concept, take the assessment and evaluation as an opportunity to further improve the policy system, work system, and institutional system, further increase support, stimulate endogenous motivation, strengthen people’s livelihood, and promote the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements to achieve new results and rural revitalization. new level.

Hong Tianyun emphasized that this year’s assessment work is the first assessment and assessment in the field of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Strictly compacting responsibilities, strengthening improvement work, and testing the effectiveness of policies have special political and practical significance. The assessment and evaluation will use comprehensive inspection, third-party evaluation, and unannounced media visits as the main methods to carry out work such as discussion and interviews, data review, and on-site investigation and visits. On the basis of assessing and sorting out the usual work situation, quantitative analysis and comprehensive scoring are carried out, and suggestions for assessment and evaluation results are proposed. Evaluation is a serious political task. It is hoped that the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government will treat it correctly, cooperate closely, reflect the situation in a realistic manner, strictly abide by discipline, and ensure high-quality completion of the evaluation task. All members of the assessment and evaluation comprehensive inspection team will strictly implement the relevant regulations of the central government and the state, and carry out the assessment in a realistic, objective and fair manner.

Members of the comprehensive inspection team for national assessment and evaluation, provincial leaders Yu Hongtao and Li Haitao, and comrades in charge of relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.