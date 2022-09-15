Home News The 2022 world premiere festival will last until the end of November
Original title: 2022 world premiere festival will last until the end of November

On the evening of September 12, at the closing ceremony of the China International Fashion Week, La Coti, a fashionable women’s clothing brand originated in Europe, brought a grand finale, presenting the audience with an aesthetic feast with the theme of “Renaissance of the Folk Art”.

News from this newspaper (Reporter Ma Jing) This autumn, various debut events in Beijing will continue to be held. Among them, the 2022 Global Launch Festival will last until the end of November, and many business districts such as Sanlitun Taikoo Li, Beijing SKP, SKP-S, China World Mall, Wangfujing Commercial Street, etc. will actively participate in the brand new day, fashion festival, animation carnival nationwide. The first exhibition and other activities, organized more than 1,000 domestic and foreign brands covering clothing, jewelry, beauty, jewelry, cultural and creative, technology and other consumer goods to make their debuts, fully contributing to the construction of an international consumption center city.

In the just-concluded China International Fashion Week, more than 100 clothing brands held their product launches. This year’s China International Fashion Week, with the theme of “Permanent Renewal”, held more than 100 events such as fashion shows, design competitions, trade and art exhibitions, professional forums, fashion selections, and award ceremonies. Among the more than 100 apparel brands that launched their products during the fashion week, 25 were international brands from 19 countries and regions including Italy, France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Canada.

