Beijing, August 22 (Reporter Wang Haonan) The reporter was informed on the 22nd that with the approval of the State Council, the 2022 Zhongguancun Forum will be held in Beijing from September 22 to 27. The forum was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the Beijing Municipal Government. The forum consists of six major sections, including forum meetings, technology transactions, exhibitions, results release, cutting-edge competitions, and supporting activities. More than 130 events will be held in the form of a combination of online and offline.

The forum will invite the world‘s top scientists, top institutions, and well-known innovative and entrepreneurial entities to focus on the theme of the forum, focusing on hot topics such as artificial intelligence, medical health, energy security, and carbon neutrality, and discuss new trends in the development of human society led by science and technology. Among them, national ministries, international science and technology organizations, etc. will take the lead in holding 12 parallel forums on branding; the World Intellectual Property Organization, the International Science Park and Innovation Regional Association, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretariat, and innovation and entrepreneurship entities will take the lead in holding more than 40 innovative and entrepreneurial forums. Forum; a total of 60 sessions, double the number of forum events in 2021.

The technology trading sector will invite top universities, leading enterprises, industry organizations, technology transfer institutions and platforms from all over the world to participate in the conference, and hold about 15 themed events, including the opening ceremony of 1 technology trading conference and the “Global Technology Trading Ecological Partner Conference”, 2 technology transfer theme events, three major brand series events, the forum will release 4 lists and cases and sign a batch of major technology transaction projects.

The exhibition and display section is the 2022 Zhongguancun Forum Exhibition (Science and Technology Expo). The offline exhibition is located in the National Convention Center, with a total area of ​​about 63,000 square meters. There are 7 exhibition areas including cutting-edge technology and future industries, regional innovation and development, and digital economy.

