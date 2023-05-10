The 2023 Action Mobilization and Deployment Meeting for the Special Investigation and Rectification of Major Accident Hidden Risks in the City was Held to Ensure the Continuous and Stable Safety Production Situation in Our City with Solid and Effective Work- Current Politics- Kaifeng.com

On May 9, after listening to the 2023 Action Mobilization and Deployment Meeting for the Special Investigation and Rectification of Major Accident Hidden Hazards in the whole province, Mayor Li Xiangyu presided over the 2023 Action Mobilization and Deployment Meeting for the Special Investigation and Rectification of Major Accident Hidden Risks in the city. Mobilize, redeploy. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, in accordance with the requirements of the Safety Committee of the State Council and the Safety Committee of the Provincial Government, insist on putting the people first and life first, and adopt the strictest measures, the most rigorous style, and the most serious questions Responsibility, earnestly carry out special actions for the investigation and rectification of major hidden dangers, and ensure the continuous stability of the safety production situation in our city with solid and effective work.

Vice Mayor Wang Guoqing attended the meeting.

As for carrying out the special campaign, Li Xiangyu emphasized three points of view. The first is to implement the work requirements for the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards. Coordinate development and safety, firmly establish the concept of safe development, implement safety requirements in all fields and links of economic work, carry out special investigations, move the gate forward, and find problems in time; carry out special rectification, make immediate changes, and solve problems immediately; carry out special Actions should be taken in daily life, early and small, to find out and solve hidden dangers, avoid major safety production accidents, earnestly guard the bottom line of safety, and resolutely safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property. The second is to implement the work plan for the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards. Promote project-based, task-based, and list-based plans, thoroughly understand the basics of major risks and hidden dangers, focus on the first responsibility of the main person in charge of the enterprise to drive the implementation of safety production post responsibilities for all employees, improve the ability of relevant departments to implement precise and strict law enforcement, and promote the “party and government The requirements of “same responsibility, double responsibility for one post” and “three managements and three musts” are implemented carefully and in place, so as to achieve actual results in investigation and rectification. The third is to implement the responsibility for the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards. Responsibilities must be tightened, the chain of responsibilities for hidden danger investigation and rectification should be tightened, and the responsibilities of party and government leaders, counties and districts, industry supervision responsibilities, enterprise main responsibilities, and supervision responsibilities of various supervision groups should be resolutely held firmly to prevent accidents from happening. It is necessary to fulfill responsibilities, insist on performing duties on the job, and promote the responsibility of safety production to fall on daily life, on posts, and on personnel, forming a closed loop of checking, rectifying, and eliminating hidden dangers. It is necessary to take responsibility, and seriously pursue and hold accountable for accidents caused by not discovering major accident hazards or not rectifying major accident hazards in place.

The meeting also made arrangements for flood control and drought relief work, requiring all departments at all levels to strictly implement the 24-hour leadership and flood control on-duty system during the flood season, solidly carry out flood control emergency drills, check and supplement flood control materials and equipment, and ensure the safety of Anlan City on the Yellow River.