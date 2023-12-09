The 2023 African Economic Conference ends with a call for African countries to invest in regional value chains to facilitate industrialization – Capsud.net

From left to right: Adam Elhiraika, Director of the Macroeconomics and Governance Department of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA); Kevin Urama, chief economist and vice president at the African Development Bank; Matthias Naab, Director of the Regional Service Center of the Africa Regional Office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), during the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Economic Conference.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, December 8, 2023 /African Media Agency (AMA)/-The African Economic Conference ended with a call to African countries to invest in high value-added sectors and develop regional value chains to stimulate industrialization.

The three-day conference, which took place from November 16 to 18, 2023, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, was organized by the African Development Bank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the Program of United Nations for Development. It brought together experts from the private sector, researchers and young people around the theme: “The imperatives of sustainable industrial development in Africa”.

The conference called on African countries to adopt flexible and targeted industrial policies to foster robust and sustainable industrialization on the continent.

“We have heard that industrialization is a necessity and not a luxury. Africa must develop its regional value chains,” said Kevin Urama, African Development Bank Group Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management.

“This is not the end, but the beginning. The steps we are taking and the advice we are giving to countries will make this a worthwhile program. The development of Africa can only be achieved by us, the Africans; we can only count on our partners to support us,” he said.

Mr. Urama reaffirmed the African Development Bank’s commitment to implementing the next steps to support Africa’s industrialization. He called for new measures, including strong partnerships, inclusive policies and new business strategies to drive sustainable economic growth across the continent.

African economists recognize that for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to deliver on its ambitious development promises, countries must harmonize their trade policies and invest strategically in industrial development.

The key to success in this economic landscape lies in positioning countries in niche industrial sectors with high added value and in the creation of regional value chains, it was emphasized at the conference.

“Designing smart regional value chains can maximize Africa’s productive capacity. We need to move from low to high productivity,” said Matthias Naab, director of the Regional Service Center of the United Nations Development Program Regional Office for Africa.

The annual conference opened on November 16 with remarks by the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, who highlighted the importance of industrialization as a key driver of inclusive economic growth.

Adam Elhiraika, Director of the Division of Macroeconomics and Governance at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, concluded the closing ceremony: “We spent three very fruitful days together, with interactive discussions and converging points of view on the industrialization of Africa. Your views will contribute greatly to the development of African policies.”

