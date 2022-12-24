Twelve signature shots for the traditional year-long tribute. Arcangelo Piai’s photographs will accompany the readers of the Tribuna in 2023 who, only on December 23rdwill find the new calendar is on newsstands, combined free of charge with our newspaper. Di Piai, landscape photographer, the whole world knows the symbolic images of the Prosecco hills, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but his award-winning photographic activity is wider and ranges from industrial to landscape photography, from architectural photography to historical and artistic documentation.

Difficult to summarize your work: can you help us?

«I would say that I am a curious photographer. I mainly deal with landscape and industrial photography, but in reality I am passionate about photographing work, those who build things. Albeit in different ways, an artisanal or industrial product or a landscape are the result of a process conducted by man and both tell the stories of the people who took care of them. I like talking to those who have done that job, especially those who do it with passion, whether they build watches or sow pumpkins. When I talk to those who also deal with things I don’t know but who do it with passion, I immediately feel at ease, I understand their intentions and try to capture them with my lens. Also for this I always take many photos, in addition to those that I need at that precise moment, and thanks to this I have created an archive of several tens of thousands of photos».

The view from Monte Cesen at the first light of dawn

From that archive he took the 12 images for the 2023 Grandstand calendar. How did he choose them?

«Finding the “right” image for each month was challenging and difficult: our wonderful Marca offers us so many wonderful landscapes and I’ve been photographing them for several years, so I was spoiled for choice. I decided to include both well-known shots – such as the one in May, with the hills of Farra di Soligo, an icon of the communication of the Prosecco hills – but also less well-known and some unpublished shots, such as the one in June, taken in the fields between Istrana and Paese, stopping suddenly the car to capture that light and those chromatic contrasts. Or like the solitary canoe on the Sile, which caught my attention while I was engaged in a photo shoot of a different nature, and which accompanies the month of August. And then I wanted to represent the different areas of the Treviso province in the different months, but always guided by my predilection for images that don’t reveal everything right away, but which invite the observer to look at them carefully to understand and recognize them».

The first rays of the sun filter through the trees in the Bosco del Cansiglio

Any preferences of yours among the chosen images?

«I really love the January photo, which I took in Refrontolo on a day when the landscape was whitened by a light snowfall: it almost looks like a black and white photo, but in reality those were the colors of that moment, and only one road that flows like a “ton sur ton” ribbon enlivens a scene that seems surreal. I also really like the photo chosen for April, with the hills of Possagno and Asolo seen from Monte Cesen: it is as if the scene gradually opens up beyond the mist, prompting the eye to look for details to recognize the places, urging the observer to devote curiosity and attention to those places».

A solitary canoe on the Sile, near Casier

The beauty of his photos speaks volumes, but what is the message that the photographer would like to deliver to those who will see them for an entire year?

«I would like my photos to allow us to appreciate more and more the wonders we have close to home, to invite those who discover them in the photos to get to know them in reality. And to remember that in these images there are no “natural” landscapes, but that they are all the work of man: nature is the protagonist, but it is man who gave them that shape. A form that we have the privilege of admiring but also the duty to respect. In short: I’d like my landscape photos to invite you to look at them, live them and enhance them with ever greater attention».