The 2023 CCTV Spring Festival Opera Gala is as wonderful as “Zhejiang” together

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-01-23 15:45

At 8:00 p.m. on the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 2023 Spring Festival Opera Gala of China Central Radio and Television kicked off. This is the first time in the 33 years since the Spring Festival Opera Gala has moved outdoors and chose to record in Wenzhou, the birthplace of Southern Opera.

The gala brought together nearly 30 opera genres and more than 70 troupes and colleges across the country, gathered more than a hundred famous opera masters and rookies, and nearly a thousand performers, among whom the oldest was 83 years old and the youngest was less than 4 years old, highlighting the importance of opera The beauty of art is shared. 14 creative programs are the main body of the Spring Festival Opera Gala. There are not only magnificent group portraits of operas, but also nuanced focus on the essence of the genre; there are not only the reappearance of ancient historical scenes, but also the singing of modern operas with novel lyrics and music; There are beautiful and freehand opera singing and dancing, as well as a collection of heroic and heroic martial arts.

In the opera gala, classic repertoires of Zhejiang opera such as Yue opera, Ou opera, and Wu opera were presented brilliantly. Thousands of actors from Wenzhou “danced” with one opera, shining the Southern opera culture throughout.