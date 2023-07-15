The 2023 China (Quanzhou) International Beer Festival Kicks off in Nan’an, Blending Tradition and Modernity

2023 China (Quanzhou) International Beer Festival Kicks Off in Nan’an

(Quanzhou, July 15th) The highly anticipated 2023 China (Quanzhou) International Beer Festival, under the theme of “Charming Quanzhou · Vibrant Nan’an,” opened its doors on July 14th at the Fujian Chenggong International Convention and Exhibition Center. This festival promises to bring a youthful and vibrant energy to the ancient city of Nan’an.

This year marks the 20th consecutive session of the China International Beer Festival, renowned for its strong brand influence. The introduction of the festival in Nan’an is an active exploration of “exhibition + tourism,” and a crucial step in the city’s construction of “26°C” in the cultural tourism industry. Qiu Xueliang, deputy mayor of Nan’an City, expressed his confidence that the event will fully utilize the festival’s economic driving and radiation effects, further boosting Nan’an’s economic development, promoting consumption, expanding cultural and commercial exchanges, and facilitating the high-quality development of the city’s culture, tourism, commerce, and exhibition economy.

The Oktoberfest will feature six themed exhibition areas showcasing dozens of beers from China and abroad, as well as hundreds of gourmet snacks. The event includes four beer tents spanning 2,000 square meters each, capable of accommodating approximately 8,000 people simultaneously indulging in a beer-drinking experience. Additionally, Nan’an is planning to establish cultural, sports, and tourism exhibition areas, game and entertainment exhibition areas, agricultural specialties and premium commodity exhibition areas, and various recreational activities, creating an all-in-one platform that integrates eating, drinking, playing, and traveling.

This Oktoberfest is hosted by the China Light Industry International Exchange Center, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Light Industry Branch, Nan’an Municipal People’s Government, and co-organized by the Nan’an Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau and Nan’an Bureau of Commerce. The festival, which commenced on July 14th, will run for ten days. During this period, visitors can expect a wide variety of beer flavors, unique food offerings, captivating cultural performances, and a gluttonous feast of beer and culture.

Numerous themed activities will take place throughout the festival, including a photography contest, selection of the best wine merchant, selection of beer baby, music festival, and more.

Citizens and tourists alike are invited to join the revelry and partake in the 2023 China (Quanzhou) International Beer Festival, immersing themselves in a celebration of beer, culture, and gastronomic delights.

Editor in charge: Zheng Lili

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

