Source title: The 2023 college entrance examination registration will start on November 1, and the selection of graded examination subjects must first pass the qualified examination

Beijing 2023 regular higher education enrollment registration will start on November 1. The Beijing Institute of Education and Examination has released the college entrance examination registration question and answer, which clarifies that when the candidates of the unified examination and previous years choose the subjects for the academic level graded examination, the selected subjects must have passed the academic level qualification test. The registration for the 2023 General College Entrance Examination includes three stages: submitting the application online, filling in the personal information online and paying the fee, and confirming the eligibility for registration on the spot. Among them, the time to submit the application online is from 8:00 on November 1 to 17:00 on the 4th; candidates who have passed the preliminary examination of registration qualifications should fill in their personal information online and pay the fee from 8:00 on November 8 to 17:00 on the 11th; on-site confirmation of registration eligibility The time will be arranged by the admissions offices of colleges and universities in each district before November 20. The examination institute reminds that candidates can only participate in the city’s 2023 college entrance examination after completing the three stages and passing the registration qualification on-site. All candidates in Beijing to participate in the admissions of ordinary colleges and universities in the country must complete the college entrance examination registration procedures, including recommended students, independent enrollment candidates for higher vocational colleges and sports training, martial arts and traditional national sports candidates. There are two types of entrance examinations: the national unified entrance examination and the separate entrance examination. Fresh graduates of ordinary high schools can only apply for the unified entrance examination. The subjects of the unified examination are Chinese, mathematics, and foreign languages. Candidates participating in the undergraduate admission must also take the ideological and political, history, geography, physics, chemistry, and biology according to the requirements of the college (major) they intend to apply for and their own strengths. Students can choose 3 subjects to take the test; the selected subjects must have passed the academic level qualification test. If the subjects to be enrolled fail to pass the academic level qualification test, candidates can register for the first general high school academic level qualification test in Beijing in 2023 from 10:00 on November 14th to 12:00 on the 18th. From March 1st to 3rd, apply to the college entrance examination registration unit for supplementary application or adjustment of selected subjects for the graded examination of academic level. The foreign language test of the unified test and the single test is divided into six languages: English, Russian, Japanese, French, German and Spanish, and candidates can choose one of them. The unified English test will continue to take the form of two tests a year. The first test will be held on December 17 and the second test will be held in March 2023. The registration for the unified examination for art majors, the examination for physical education, the English listening and speaking test, and the foreign language (non-English) listening test will be carried out at the same time as the college entrance examination registration. See also Covid, vaccines: open day for children in Olbia The registration procedures and time for candidates studying in other places and high school students in Beijing are the same. New candidates studying in other places should issue certificates of fresh graduates of senior three and ideological and moral assessment opinions from the schools they study in other places. When the registration eligibility is confirmed on-site, the relevant candidates need to bring the materials as required. Before 12:00 on November 4th, candidates studying in high schools outside Beijing must also carry out the “High School Academic Level Qualification Examination Results Certification for College Entrance Examination Candidates Returning to Beijing”.

Beijing 2023 regular higher education enrollment registration will start on November 1. The Beijing Institute of Education and Examination has released the college entrance examination registration question and answer, which clarifies that when the candidates of the unified examination and previous years choose the subjects for the academic level graded examination, the selected subjects must have passed the academic level qualification test.

The registration for the 2023 General College Entrance Examination includes three stages: submitting the application online, filling in the personal information online and paying the fee, and confirming the eligibility for registration on the spot. Among them, the time to submit the application online is from 8:00 on November 1 to 17:00 on the 4th; candidates who have passed the preliminary examination of registration qualifications should fill in their personal information online and pay the fee from 8:00 on November 8 to 17:00 on the 11th; on-site confirmation of registration eligibility The time will be arranged by the admissions offices of colleges and universities in each district before November 20.

The examination institute reminds that candidates can only participate in the city’s 2023 college entrance examination after completing the three stages and passing the registration qualification on-site. All candidates in Beijing to participate in the admissions of ordinary colleges and universities in the country must complete the college entrance examination registration procedures, including recommended students, independent enrollment candidates for higher vocational colleges and sports training, martial arts and traditional national sports candidates.

There are two types of entrance examinations: the national unified entrance examination and the separate entrance examination. Fresh graduates of ordinary high schools can only apply for the unified entrance examination. The subjects of the unified examination are Chinese, mathematics, and foreign languages. Candidates participating in the undergraduate admission must also take the ideological and political, history, geography, physics, chemistry, and biology according to the requirements of the college (major) they intend to apply for and their own strengths. Students can choose 3 subjects to take the test; the selected subjects must have passed the academic level qualification test. If the subjects to be enrolled fail to pass the academic level qualification test, candidates can register for the first general high school academic level qualification test in Beijing in 2023 from 10:00 on November 14th to 12:00 on the 18th. From March 1st to 3rd, apply to the college entrance examination registration unit for supplementary application or adjustment of selected subjects for the graded examination of academic level. The foreign language test of the unified test and the single test is divided into six languages: English, Russian, Japanese, French, German and Spanish, and candidates can choose one of them. The unified English test will continue to take the form of two tests a year. The first test will be held on December 17 and the second test will be held in March 2023. The registration for the unified examination for art majors, the examination for physical education, the English listening and speaking test, and the foreign language (non-English) listening test will be carried out at the same time as the college entrance examination registration.

The registration procedures and time for candidates studying in other places and high school students in Beijing are the same. New candidates studying in other places should issue certificates of fresh graduates of senior three and ideological and moral assessment opinions from the schools they study in other places. When the registration eligibility is confirmed on-site, the relevant candidates need to bring the materials as required. Before 12:00 on November 4th, candidates studying in high schools outside Beijing must also carry out the “High School Academic Level Qualification Examination Results Certification for College Entrance Examination Candidates Returning to Beijing”.