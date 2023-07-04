The 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference: Showcasing Digital China’s Achievements and International Cooperation in the Digital Field

Title: Beijing Hosts Successful Global Digital Economy Conference, Highlighting Future Innovations

Date: July 4, 2023

The 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference took place on July 4 at the Beijing National Convention Center, focusing on the theme “Data Drives Development, Intelligence Leads the Future.” The event aimed to showcase the achievements of Digital China Beijing and promote open and win-win international cooperation in the digital field.

Chaoyang District, the main host area for the conference, organized various activities, including forums, exhibitions, and innovation competitions, to demonstrate the region’s advancements in the digital economy. The district established a leading group and coordination mechanism to ensure the success of the conference, with a focus on safety, medical care, transportation, emergency response, and the environment. The use of artificial intelligence and big data played a significant role in guaranteeing a smooth conference.

The conference had several key forums, including the Internet 3.0 Summit Forum, the Digital Economy Empowering Chaoyang “Southern Rise” Forum, and the Optoelectronics Integrated Application and Industrialization Development Forum. These forums brought together industry experts, top entrepreneurs, and government representatives to discuss the future of the digital economy.

The Internet 3.0 Summit Forum, led by renowned academician Zhou Hongyi, set the direction for the Internet 3.0 industry in 2023. Chaoyang District also signed major cooperation agreements with leading domestic enterprises and launched the first XR industry accelerator in China, highlighting its role as a digital economy and Internet 3.0 hub.

The Digital Economy Empowers Chaoyang “Southern Rise” Forum addressed the challenge of uncoordinated regional development in the digital economy and focused on innovation in Chaoyang’s southern region. The Optoelectronics Integration Application and Industrialization Development Forum provided a platform for experts and scholars to discuss new scenarios and models for industrial development.

The conference featured a digital economy sunrise exhibition area, showcasing leading companies in the digital economy field such as digital security, artificial intelligence, and photonics. The exhibition displayed cutting-edge products and industrial projects, giving attendees a glimpse into the present and future of the digital world.

Alongside the conference, the finals of the 2023 Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition, jointly organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Chaoyang District People’s Government, and Asia Data Group, were held. The competition aimed to promote the development of the digital economy and identify innovative projects and exceptional entrepreneurial talents.

Chaoyang District aims to become a key hub for the digital economy, focusing on digital industrialization and industrial digitalization. The district has seen significant growth in its digital economy, with the added value reaching 285.2 billion yuan in 2022. Various initiatives, such as the establishment of 5,059 5G base stations, the creation of Internet 3.0 application scenarios, and the construction of smart city innovation laboratories, further solidify Chaoyang’s position as a leader in the digital economy.

The success of the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing not only highlights the achievements of Digital China Beijing but also demonstrates the city’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering international cooperation in the digital field. With its vibrant digital economy ecosystem, Chaoyang District continues to play a leading role in shaping the future of the digital world.

