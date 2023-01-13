Source title: The “2023 Happy Chinese New Year Enjoy the Beijing City” campaign will start tomorrow, and tens of millions of yuan in travel subsidies will be issued

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism that this year's Spring Festival in Beijing is expected to restore the previous lively atmosphere. Until February 5th (the fifteenth day of the first lunar month). In the meantime, Beijing will focus on three major categories of services: public culture, performances and tourism, and will launch a series of cultural tourism activities and products with a full flavor of the year, distinctive features, and rich categories, carefully "cooking" holiday cultural tourism "dinners" for citizens and tourists, Let citizens and tourists spend a happy, peaceful, safe and healthy Spring Festival. Hold five major brand activities During the event, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will hold five major brand activities. Including public cultural brand activities: "Happy New Year's Eve with lanterns and festoons – 2023 Spring Festival Lantern Festival Mass Cultural Activities" "Intangible Cultural Heritage Accompanying You to Celebrate the New Year"; performance brand activities: "Looking at Beijing – China Excellent traditional cultural repertoire exhibition season"; tourism brand activities: "Beijing micro-holiday heart-warming Chinese New Year" "I take my family to visit the Internet celebrity place". Launched more than 1,500 items in eight series More than 4000 events Mass cultural activities. During the event, public cultural service organizations at all levels in Beijing will carry out 994 mass cultural activities of various themes and 2,067 sessions. Intangible cultural heritage exhibition series activities. 46 key activities will be organized for non-heritage inheritors and time-honored enterprises. A series of cultural performances and art exhibitions. 1687 performances of 244 plays will be held in 104 performance venues. Featured themed activities for online celebrity check-in places. 82 themed activities will be launched in each internet celebrity check-in area, such as celebrating the new year at the foot of the Great Wall, celebrating the new year with folk customs, and markets in the Year of the Rabbit, to attract citizens and tourists to check in and experience new cultural and tourism consumption. Micro-holiday destination promotion activities. The first batch of 6 micro-holiday destinations will hold 52 series of activities, and invite "Beijing micro-holiday experience officer" to lead citizens and tourists to travel online and offline. A series of consumption promotion activities in the cultural, tourism and business integration gathering area. Cultural tourism business integration clusters represented by Qianmen Street, Universal Resort, Sanlitun Taikoo Li, 751 Park, Gubei Water Town, etc. will launch nearly 30 cultural and tourism experience activities such as the Spring Festival, Lantern Festival, Ice and Snow Carnival, etc. . A series of cultural activities in key scenic spots. More than 70 New Year activities will be held in key scenic spots in Beijing to enrich the experience of citizens and tourists. Festival publicity activities aimed at foreigners in Beijing and overseas audiences to celebrate the Spring Festival at home and abroad. Launched eight themed tourist routes During the event, the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will focus on promoting eight themed tourism routes: industrial tourism routes (8 routes), red tour routes (13 routes), winter ice and snow tour routes (10 routes), traditional Chinese medicine and health tourism routes ( 8), "Reading Architecture and Discovering the Beauty of Beijing" architectural theme tour routes (25 routes), Winter Olympics cultural themed travel routes (8 routes), Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei winter tour routes (5 routes), and 16 cultural tourism experience bases in Beijing Visit the line. Energize the holiday cultural tourism market and promote cultural tourism consumption with a rich supply of festival products. Ten million yuan in travel subsidies During the event, an exclusive travel subsidy of 10 million yuan will be created, and the "2023 Happy Chinese New Year Enjoy the Beijing City" taxi subsidy coupon package will be issued to citizens and tourists that can be used at cultural and tourism venues in the city, so that citizens and tourists can reap more joy when traveling in the New Year.

