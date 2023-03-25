All-media reporter Wang Yujie reported that on March 23, the 2023 citywide medical security management and service work conference was held. The meeting reviewed and summarized the city’s medical security management work in 2022, and arranged and deployed key tasks for the city’s medical security management in 2023. Su Dechao, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting read out the “Notice of Kaifeng Social Medical Insurance Center on Commending Advanced Units and Advanced Individuals in Medical Security Management Services in the City in 2022” and “Key Points of Kaifeng Medical Security Management Services in 2023”. At the meeting, awards were presented to advanced units, and county and district representatives successively made typical speeches. During the meeting, Yao Peiyuan, director of the Municipal Social Medical Insurance Center, summarized the overall situation of the city’s medical security handling work in the past year, and made arrangements for this year’s key tasks.

In his speech, Su Dechao fully affirmed the achievements made by the city’s medical security agencies in the past year, and asked the cadres and workers to be prepared for more complex and difficult situations with the awareness of danger in times of peace and the courage to take responsibility. Through unremitting efforts and tenacious fighting spirit, we will create a new situation in the development of medical security. First of all, improve the political position and continuously improve the level of handling and management services. Secondly, strengthen responsibility and strictly implement various tasks. First, resolutely do a good job in the treatment and guarantee of patients with new crown virus infection after the “Class B and B management”; second, continue to implement the settlement of medical treatment in different places; third, continue to improve the quality of guarantee; Standardize the thinking, further improve the accessibility, convenience and standardization of services, and continue to optimize medical insurance public services; fifth, focus on purifying the industry ecology, integrate various medical insurance measures, and continue to form positive incentives. Third, improve service capabilities, build a good management network, build a strong management team, promote the high-quality development of the city’s medical insurance from a higher starting point, and make new and greater contributions to the development of the city’s medical insurance.