The 2023 National Cyber Security Publicity Week kicks off in Fuzhou, Fujian

The opening ceremony of the 2023 National Cyber Security Publicity Week was held on the morning of September 11 in Fuzhou, Fujian. The event was jointly organized by various government departments and organizations, including the Central Propaganda Department, the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and the Ministry of Education.

The theme of this year’s National Cyber Security Publicity Week is “Cyber Security for the People, Cyber Security Depends on the People.” The event will continue to be carried out nationwide until September 17, aiming to promote awareness and understanding of cybersecurity among the general public.

The publicity week will involve a range of activities, including forums, seminars, exhibitions, and competitions. Various entities, including party and government agencies, scientific research institutions, universities, enterprises, and social organizations, will participate in these activities, mobilizing a wide range of forces to jointly build a network security defense line.

During the Cybersecurity Publicity Week, 14 sub-forums and theme activities will be held, focusing on topics such as critical information infrastructure security protection, cloud computing service security, automotive data security, and cybersecurity standards and practices. Additionally, theme day activities such as Campus Day, Telecommunications Day, and Youth Day will be organized to raise awareness among specific groups.

Furthermore, efforts will be made to bring network security awareness and protection skills to communities, rural areas, enterprises, institutions, campuses, and families. This includes publicity and popularization activities to promote the improvement of network security awareness among the general public.

The opening ceremony of the 2023 National Cyber Security Publicity Week marks a significant commitment by the Chinese government to enhance cybersecurity and involve the public in building a secure online environment. With the increasing importance of digital technology in our daily lives, cybersecurity has become a crucial aspect of ensuring the safety and privacy of individuals and organizations.

It is hoped that the activities carried out during the National Cyber Security Publicity Week will contribute to a greater understanding and appreciation of the importance of cybersecurity among the general public and encourage individuals to actively participate in protecting themselves and the nation from online threats.

Source: “People’s Daily” (Page 04, September 12, 2023)

