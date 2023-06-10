The 2023 Open Innovation Roadshow promoted by Sogei and AgID starts from Bari

Il 7 Juneat the University of Bari “Aldo Moro”, the “Roadshow 2023 – Guiding and promoting innovation within the PA” will start, an itinerant thematic event of Open Innovation promoted by Sogei e AgIDin collaboration with theUniversity of Barithe School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic and theUniversity of Rome La Sapienzawithin the complex challenge of promoting innovation in the Public Administration.

The event will be held in the Aula Magna “Aldo Cossu” of the Palazzo Ateneo in Bari from 9:30 to 14:00. The initiative will also stop on June 15 in Rome and theJuly 11 in Milan.

The path, launched by Sogei in 2019, saw the involvement of emerging startups, the academic world and active citizens, enriched in June 2022 with a collaboration agreement with AgID for the definition and development of emerging services and technologies through the Appalti platform Innovative, planned by Three-year plan for IT in the Public Administration.

Sogei, AgID and the academic world, therefore, through the creation of a heterogeneous innovation ecosystem, will support the creation of solutions that facilitate the digitization process of the country system, to respond to the needs of communities and guarantee citizens more efficient public services, safe and technologically advanced.

“The objective of innovation procurement – claims the Director General of the Agency for Digital Italy, Mario Nobile – it is to guide and accompany technological development and the digital transition in the direction traced by the concrete needs expressed by citizens, communities and businesses. To do this, it is necessary to favor the meeting between demand and the market, necessarily including the academic and research world, also through initiatives such as meetings on the territories. AgID wants to guide this process, having developed a specific expertise in the field of innovative procurement which places it among the public buyers in Europe with the most experience in the sector”.

“We at Sogei act on our purpose – we simplify the life of us citizens – comments Andrea QuaciviCEO Sogei – not only in the daily commitment, guaranteeing development and usability of services based on technologically advanced application and infrastructural solutions, characterized by high safety standards, but also through a constant action of promotion and information that stimulates the collection of demand and need for change on the territory”.