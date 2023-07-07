The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting Explores New Opportunities for Cooperation

The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting took place in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, on July 7. The meeting, which focused on the theme of “forge ahead on a new journey and open up new opportunities through cooperation,” was attended by the executive heads of the Pan-Pearl River Delta “9+2” parties. During the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Huang Qiang briefed the attendees on the progress of relevant work since the 2021 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting and delivered a discussion speech.

The meeting included a work report from the Pan-Pearl River Delta Secretariat, which updated the attendees on the deliberations regarding the upcoming 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Chief Executives Meeting. The executive heads of the Pan-Pearl “9+2” parties engaged in interactive discussions regarding various topics, such as promoting the transfer of industrial gradients, improving the industrial chain and supply chain coordination, creating a multimodal transport system and an efficient logistics network, and promoting data value-added and the value of data elements through the “East Counting and West Counting” approach.

During his speech, Huang Qiang expressed gratitude to all parties in the Pan-Pearl River Delta for their continuous support and assistance to Sichuan. He emphasized that the Pan-Pearl Region possesses remarkable economic vitality and development potential in the country. Expanding cooperation in the region presents a shared opportunity for all parties to promote high-quality development, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern. Huang Qiang reaffirmed Sichuan’s commitment to working collaboratively with all parties in the Pan-Pearl River Delta to implement the instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the decisions of the Party Central Committee, and the State Council’s deployments.

Huang Qiang outlined several areas of focus for collaboration, including strengthening upstream and downstream cooperation in the industrial chain, unblocking the supply chain, deepening economic zones and administrative regions, and optimizing the layout of major productivity. He also emphasized the importance of the early unblocking of the main railway channel of the West Line of the New Land-Sea Corridor and the comprehensive connection of the Pan-Asian Railway’s East, Central, and West Channels. Additionally, Huang Qiang highlighted the need to promote the cooperation of computing power, support market-oriented reform of data elements, and cultivate digital industries with data elements as the core, such as big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and metaverse.

At the meeting’s conclusion, the executive heads of the Pan-Pearl River Delta “9+2” parties voted and signed the “2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads Joint Meeting Minutes.” It was agreed that the 2024 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Joint Chief Executives Meeting will be hosted by Yunnan Province. Zeng Qing, the secretary-general of the provincial government, and officials from relevant provincial departments were also in attendance.

The meeting demonstrated the commitment of the Pan-Pearl River Delta region to collaboration and cooperation for the advancement of high-quality development and economic growth. With the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee and the joint efforts of all parties involved, the future of Pan-Pearl Pearl River Delta regional cooperation looks promising and bright.

