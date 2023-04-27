The 2023 Professional Basketball League starts this Friday!

The Minister of Sport, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, led the official launching ceremony of the tournament, which will feature 10 quintets from all over the country.

In the house of Colombian sports, the orange ball began its start this Wednesday. The auditorium of the Ministry of Sport was turned into wood for the presentation of the Professional Basketball League 2023 of the first semester. And the first to shoot from three points was the minister herself, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez.

The head of portfolio led the official act of the contest, which begins this Saturday and for this season will have 10 teams. The competition calendar will last until July 5, in case there is a fifth game in the final play-off.

“Basketball is a traditional sport in the teaching of physical education and we want to promote it much more from the training schools. It summons the family, the girls and boys of the country because it is agile and pleasant, so I highlight this union of efforts to promote it through the league,” said Minister Rodríguez.

The Colombian Professional Basketball Division, organizing bodydetermined to play this league in the local-visitor modality with 10 teams: Bucaramanga vases; Coffee growers (Rionegro headquarters); Caribbean Storm off San Andres Islands; Chocó Maroons; Corsairs of Cartagena, Motilones del Norte (from Santander); Bogota Pirates; Wise Men of Manizales; Team Cali and Titans of Barranquilla.

For the president of the Colombian Basketball Federation, José Armando García, “We started a new process in 2023 thanks to the support of the National Government through the Ministry and private companies, with a League of two conferences, where we have teams from deep Colombia”.

Titanes de Barranquilla is the defending champion, a title they have obtained in the seven most recent editions. The tournament is divided into two groups. The A is made up of the Current Monarda; vases; corsairs; Motilones and Pirates, while in the B are Maroons; Caribbean Storm; coffee growers; Sabios and Team Cali.



The League system determined that the first phase be played in two rounds. The first four of each group will advance to the quarterfinals and the four winners of the keys will advance to the semifinals for a place in the grand final of the tournament, playing the winner of three of five games.

The promotion of sport throughout the country is a priority in Mindeporte and that is why for the present validitysigned an agreement with the Colombian Basketball Federation, for a value of 3,000 million pesos.