The 2023 San Pacho Festivities began

Today, September 19, the San Pacho 2023 Festivities began in Quibdó, with the San Pachito (children’s parade), the Reading of the side, (led by Elkin Serna Sánchez and the Parade of Myths and Legends: Mohán de Ichó, The Widow, Mero, The Water Indian, The Mother of the Mountain, Chimbilaco.

In 2012 this festival was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

