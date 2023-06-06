Home » The 2023 “Sixth Five-Year Environment Day” Liaoning home event will be held in Zhangwu County
Release time: June 6, 2023

Source of information: Liaoning Daily

On June 5th, the 2023 “Sixth Five-Year Environment Day” Liaoning home event was held in Zhangwu County, Fuxin City.

The launching ceremony was set in the first carbon-neutral forest in our province, closely following the theme of “building a modernization where man and nature live in harmony”, fully demonstrating the outstanding achievements of our province’s ecological environment construction, and talking about the participation of the whole society in the construction of a beautiful China vivid story.

Last year’s “Sixth Five-Year Environmental Day”, Zhangwu County undertook the “National Sixth Five-Year Environmental Day Home Carbon Neutral Public Welfare Action Tree Planting Project” – Liaoning (Zhangwu) Carbon Neutral Public Welfare Forest. After a year of growth, the first carbon-neutral forest in our province is full of greenery, showing the outstanding achievements of ecological construction in our province to the participants. At the event site, a hundred flowers bloom – the opening ceremony of Baicao Garden, the construction project of beautiful rural ecological homes, and the launching ceremony of ecological parent-child science popularization activities were held to spread the concept of ecological civilization to the public in various forms.

During the event, the participants watched the special promotional film of Fuxin City’s “Sixth Five-Year Environmental Day” and the special promotional work of Sanheyuan Treatment, and visited the ecological environment of Fuxin City, such as the sandy grass garden and the carbon sink forest monument with the theme of “letting a hundred flowers bloom”. Construction and comprehensive treatment of the source of the three rivers.

Vice Governor Jin Guowei attended and announced the launch of the event.


Editor in charge: Zhang Jingyu

