Hold 42 job fairs for “Spring Breeze Action” in 2023

Shaoyang has provided more than 36,000 jobs

Huasheng Online News, January 30th (full media reporter Zheng Danmei, correspondent Yang Changquan Peng Shaofeng) Early this morning, the square of Guangxia Mingdu Cultural Pioneering Park in Beita District, Shaoyang City was crowded with people. More than 50 companies put up display boards, hung banners, and set up recruitment tower. On the same day, the 2023 “Spring Breeze Sends True Love, Helps Warm People’s Hearts” Spring Breeze Action On-Site Recruitment Fair was held here.

A total of 55 employers provided more than 4,000 jobs in this job fair, involving various industries such as manufacturing, electronic information, and modern service industries. Xiangjiao Liquor, Dali Power and other well-known provincial and municipal enterprises participated. On the same day, a total of more than 1,300 people reached preliminary employment intentions.

In order to make full use of the favorable opportunity for migrant workers to return to their hometowns during the Spring Festival, and help solve the problem of labor shortage in enterprises, the Shaoyang Human Resources and Social Security Department relies on a team of more than 3,000 rural labor brokers to push, organize on-site recruitment activities, and develop forms through SMS “point-to-point” job push. A variety of online live broadcasts are used to lead workers to work, and the opening of special trains for return-to-work workers, etc., to carry out actions to help companies send workers to work, so that workers can find employment nearby and return to work quickly.

As of January 30, Shaoyang has held 42 special job fairs for the 2023 Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month. More than 1,600 companies have participated in the recruitment, and more than 36,000 jobs have been provided. According to the person in charge of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Shaoyang City, during the Spring Breeze Action and Employment Assistance Month, the city will hold more than 110 recruitment activities to provide more jobs.

In order to do a good job in stabilizing employment and ensuring employment, Shaoyang City is also actively promoting the operation of special trains for returning to work. During the Spring Festival, “point-to-point” to go to Guangdong, Shanghai and other places to return to work, “you take the car, I pay” free ride ” The city has sent 38 return-to-work special vehicles for the “Spring Warm Migrant Workers” activity, transporting 1,798 migrant workers.