The 2023 summer and autumn season flight plan will be implemented scientifically, orderly and smoothly from March 26 to resume domestic and international flights

The 2023 summer and autumn season flight plan will be implemented scientifically, orderly and smoothly from March 26 to resume domestic and international flights

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-26 19:43

CCTV news:From today (March 26) to October 28, CAAC will implement the flight plan for the 2023 summer and autumn season.

In this year’s summer and autumn flight season, a total of 169 domestic and foreign airlines plan to arrange 117,222 passenger and cargo flights per week.

In terms of newly opened routes, 38 airlines have arranged a total of 6,659 flights per week on 726 new domestic solo routes, mainly involving routes between airports such as Ordos and Zhanjiang and airports such as Chongqing and Dalian. In order to meet the growing demand of the tourism market, airports in Beijing, Dalian and other places have also focused on resuming flights to popular tourist cities such as Haikou, Xishuangbanna and Beihai.

The relevant person in charge of the Transportation Department of the Civil Aviation Administration said that this year’s summer and autumn flights will change seasons. Promote the steady and orderly recovery of international passenger flights.

